Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number definitions Flashcards
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number definitions
- Principal Quantum NumberDefines the size and energy level of an atomic orbital, represented by n, and is tied to the periods of the periodic table.
- Atomic OrbitalA region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons, its size and energy are defined by the principal quantum number.
- Energy LevelThe specific energy associated with an electron in an atom, increasing with the principal quantum number.
- ShellA group of atomic orbitals with the same principal quantum number, indicating the size and energy level.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements, where periods correspond to principal quantum numbers.
- PeriodA horizontal row in the periodic table, each corresponding to a principal quantum number.
- NucleusThe central part of an atom, around which shells and orbitals are arranged.
- IntegerA whole number, which the principal quantum number must be, starting from one.
- ElementA substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, potentially expanding the periodic table.
- TechnologyAdvancements in this field can lead to the discovery or creation of new elements, expanding the periodic table.