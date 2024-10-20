Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Principal Quantum Number Defines the size and energy level of an atomic orbital, represented by n, and is tied to the periods of the periodic table.

Atomic Orbital A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons, its size and energy are defined by the principal quantum number.

Energy Level The specific energy associated with an electron in an atom, increasing with the principal quantum number.

Shell A group of atomic orbitals with the same principal quantum number, indicating the size and energy level.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, where periods correspond to principal quantum numbers.

Period A horizontal row in the periodic table, each corresponding to a principal quantum number.

Nucleus The central part of an atom, around which shells and orbitals are arranged.

Integer A whole number, which the principal quantum number must be, starting from one.

Element A substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, potentially expanding the periodic table.