Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number definitions Flashcards

Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number definitions
  • Principal Quantum Number
    Defines the size and energy level of an atomic orbital, represented by n, and is tied to the periods of the periodic table.
  • Atomic Orbital
    A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons, its size and energy are defined by the principal quantum number.
  • Energy Level
    The specific energy associated with an electron in an atom, increasing with the principal quantum number.
  • Shell
    A group of atomic orbitals with the same principal quantum number, indicating the size and energy level.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, where periods correspond to principal quantum numbers.
  • Period
    A horizontal row in the periodic table, each corresponding to a principal quantum number.
  • Nucleus
    The central part of an atom, around which shells and orbitals are arranged.
  • Integer
    A whole number, which the principal quantum number must be, starting from one.
  • Element
    A substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons, potentially expanding the periodic table.
  • Technology
    Advancements in this field can lead to the discovery or creation of new elements, expanding the periodic table.