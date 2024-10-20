Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number quiz Flashcards
How many electrons are in the n = 3 shell of a magnesium ion (Mg²⁺)?
A magnesium ion (Mg²⁺) has no electrons in the n = 3 shell because it loses two electrons from its outermost shell when it forms the ion.What does the principal quantum number (n) define in atomic structure?
The principal quantum number (n) defines the size and energy level of an atomic orbital.How is the principal quantum number related to the periodic table?
The principal quantum number is tied to the periods or rows of the periodic table, with each shell corresponding to a specific period.What happens to the size and energy of an atomic orbital as the principal quantum number increases?
As the principal quantum number increases, both the size and energy of an atomic orbital increase.What is the lowest possible value for the principal quantum number?
The lowest possible value for the principal quantum number is 1.Can the principal quantum number theoretically extend to infinity?
Yes, the principal quantum number can theoretically extend to infinity, indicating the potential for infinite periods.How many periods are currently in the periodic table?
There are currently seven periods in the periodic table.Why might the number of periods in the periodic table increase in the future?
The number of periods might increase as technology advances, allowing for the discovery or creation of new elements.What must the principal quantum number be in terms of numerical value?
The principal quantum number must be an integer.What is the relationship between shell numbers and periods in the periodic table?
Shell numbers are connected to the periods of the periodic table, with each shell corresponding to a specific period.