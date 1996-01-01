Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is a set of valid quantum numbers for an electron in an atom? A valid set of quantum numbers must follow the rules: n is a positive integer (≥1), l ranges from 0 to n-1, m_l ranges from -l to +l, and m_s is either +1/2 or -1/2.

Which characteristic is given by the principal quantum number? The principal quantum number (n) determines the size and energy level of an atomic orbital.

What does it mean when the principal quantum number n equals 1? When n = 1, the electron is in the first energy level (closest to the nucleus) and the smallest shell.

What are the allowed values for each of the four quantum numbers: n, l, m_l, and m_s? n: positive integer (≥1); l: integer from 0 to n-1; m_l: integer from -l to +l; m_s: +1/2 or -1/2.

What does the principal quantum number indicate? It indicates the energy level and size of the atomic orbital.

Which set of quantum numbers is invalid? Any set where l ≥ n, m_l outside -l to +l, or m_s not ±1/2 is invalid.