Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy one p orbital? A maximum of 2 electrons can occupy one p orbital.

What is the smallest possible value of the principal quantum number for an electron? The smallest possible value of n for an electron is 1.

What does the principal quantum number determine? Select all that apply. It determines the size and energy of the atomic orbital.

Which choice is a feasible set of orbital quantum numbers (n, l, m_l, m_s)? Any set where n ≥ 1, l = 0 to n-1, m_l = -l to +l, m_s = ±1/2 is feasible.

How many 8p orbitals exist? There are 3 8p orbitals.

Which types of orbitals are found in the principal energy level n = 2? The n = 2 level contains 2s and 2p orbitals.