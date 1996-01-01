Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number quiz #2 Flashcards
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number quiz #2
What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy one p orbital?
A maximum of 2 electrons can occupy one p orbital.What is the smallest possible value of the principal quantum number for an electron?
The smallest possible value of n for an electron is 1.What does the principal quantum number determine? Select all that apply.
It determines the size and energy of the atomic orbital.Which choice is a feasible set of orbital quantum numbers (n, l, m_l, m_s)?
Any set where n ≥ 1, l = 0 to n-1, m_l = -l to +l, m_s = ±1/2 is feasible.How many 8p orbitals exist?
There are 3 8p orbitals.Which types of orbitals are found in the principal energy level n = 2?
A maximum of 2 electrons can occupy one p orbital.What is the third quantum number (m_l) of a 3s2 electron in phosphorus (1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p3)?
For a 3s electron, m_l = 0.Consider an electron in the state n = 4, l = 3, m_l = 2, m_s = +1/2. Is this a valid set of quantum numbers?
Yes, this is a valid set of quantum numbers for an electron in a 4f orbital.Identify the three quantum numbers for this orbital.
The three quantum numbers are n (principal), l (angular momentum), and m_l (magnetic).Select the acceptable sets of quantum numbers in an atom.
Acceptable sets have n ≥ 1, l = 0 to n-1, m_l = -l to +l, m_s = ±1/2.How many sublevels are in the n = 3 level?
There are 3 sublevels in the n = 3 level (3s, 3p, 3d).Given n = 2, identify which of the quantum numbers is not possible.
For n = 2, l cannot be 2 or greater; m_l must be -l to +l; m_s must be ±1/2.