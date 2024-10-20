Intro to Chemical Kinetics definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Chemical Kinetics The study of factors affecting the speed at which reactants convert into products.

Reaction Rate The measure of speed and change in concentration of reactants or products over time.

Concentration The amount of a substance in a given volume, often denoted by square brackets.

Reactants Substances that undergo change during a chemical reaction.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.

Completion A state where nearly all reactants are transformed into products, indicated by a single arrow.

Single Arrow Symbol used in chemical equations to indicate reactions that proceed to completion.

Rate Decrease The reduction in reaction speed as reactant concentrations diminish over time.

Limit The maximum extent of product formation when all reactants are consumed.

Speed The rate at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.