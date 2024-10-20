Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Chemical Kinetics definitions Flashcards

Back
Intro to Chemical Kinetics definitions
1/11
  • Chemical Kinetics
    The study of factors affecting the speed at which reactants convert into products.
  • Reaction Rate
    The measure of speed and change in concentration of reactants or products over time.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance in a given volume, often denoted by square brackets.
  • Reactants
    Substances that undergo change during a chemical reaction.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
  • Completion
    A state where nearly all reactants are transformed into products, indicated by a single arrow.
  • Single Arrow
    Symbol used in chemical equations to indicate reactions that proceed to completion.
  • Rate Decrease
    The reduction in reaction speed as reactant concentrations diminish over time.
  • Limit
    The maximum extent of product formation when all reactants are consumed.
  • Speed
    The rate at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.
  • Transformation
    The process of converting reactants into products during a chemical reaction.