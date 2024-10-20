Intro to Chemical Kinetics definitions Flashcards

- Chemical KineticsThe study of factors affecting the speed at which reactants convert into products.
- Reaction RateThe measure of speed and change in concentration of reactants or products over time.
- ConcentrationThe amount of a substance in a given volume, often denoted by square brackets.
- ReactantsSubstances that undergo change during a chemical reaction.
- ProductsSubstances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
- CompletionA state where nearly all reactants are transformed into products, indicated by a single arrow.
- Single ArrowSymbol used in chemical equations to indicate reactions that proceed to completion.
- Rate DecreaseThe reduction in reaction speed as reactant concentrations diminish over time.
- LimitThe maximum extent of product formation when all reactants are consumed.
- SpeedThe rate at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.
- TransformationThe process of converting reactants into products during a chemical reaction.