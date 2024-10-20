Skip to main content
Intro to Chemical Kinetics quiz Flashcards

Intro to Chemical Kinetics quiz
  • What does chemical kinetics study?
    Chemical kinetics studies the factors affecting the rate at which reactants are converted into products.
  • How is reaction rate defined in chemical kinetics?
    Reaction rate is defined by the change in concentration of reactants or products over time.
  • What does a faster reaction rate indicate?
    A faster reaction rate indicates the formation of more products in a given time frame.
  • What happens to reaction rates as reactant concentrations decrease?
    Reaction rates decrease as reactant concentrations diminish over time.
  • What signifies a reaction that goes to completion?
    A single arrow in the chemical equation signifies a reaction that goes to completion.
  • What happens when all reactants are converted to products?
    When all reactants are converted to products, the reaction halts, setting a limit on product formation.
  • How is concentration represented in chemical kinetics?
    Concentration is represented by square brackets around the chemical species.
  • What is the relationship between product formation and reaction rate?
    More product formation in a given time indicates a faster reaction rate.
  • What does a slower reaction rate indicate?
    A slower reaction rate indicates the formation of fewer products in a given time frame.
  • Why can't reactions go on forever?
    Reactions can't go on forever because eventually all reactants will be gone, stopping the reaction.