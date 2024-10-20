Intro to Chemical Kinetics quiz Flashcards
Intro to Chemical Kinetics quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What does chemical kinetics study?
Chemical kinetics studies the factors affecting the rate at which reactants are converted into products.How is reaction rate defined in chemical kinetics?
Reaction rate is defined by the change in concentration of reactants or products over time.What does a faster reaction rate indicate?
A faster reaction rate indicates the formation of more products in a given time frame.What happens to reaction rates as reactant concentrations decrease?
Reaction rates decrease as reactant concentrations diminish over time.What signifies a reaction that goes to completion?
A single arrow in the chemical equation signifies a reaction that goes to completion.What happens when all reactants are converted to products?
When all reactants are converted to products, the reaction halts, setting a limit on product formation.How is concentration represented in chemical kinetics?
Concentration is represented by square brackets around the chemical species.What is the relationship between product formation and reaction rate?
More product formation in a given time indicates a faster reaction rate.What does a slower reaction rate indicate?
A slower reaction rate indicates the formation of fewer products in a given time frame.Why can't reactions go on forever?
Reactions can't go on forever because eventually all reactants will be gone, stopping the reaction.