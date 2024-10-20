Root Mean Square Speed definitions Flashcards
Root Mean Square Speed definitions
- Root Mean Square SpeedA measure of the average velocity of gas particles, calculated using the formula involving temperature, molar mass, and the ideal gas constant.
- VelocityThe speed of gas molecules in a specific direction, crucial for understanding gas behavior.
- Gas MoleculesParticles that make up gases, whose motion is described by kinetic molecular theory.
- FormulaA mathematical expression used to calculate the root mean square speed of gas molecules.
- Square RootA mathematical operation used in the RMS speed formula to determine the velocity of gas molecules.
- Molar MassThe mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, expressed in kg/mol for RMS speed calculations.
- Kilograms per MoleThe unit of molar mass used in the RMS speed formula, ensuring consistency with the ideal gas constant.
- Ideal Gas ConstantA constant used in the RMS speed formula, valued at 8.314 J/(mol·K) for speed calculations.
- TemperatureA measure of thermal energy, expressed in Kelvin, affecting the speed of gas molecules.
- KelvinThe unit of absolute temperature used in the RMS speed formula, ensuring accurate calculations.
- Kinetic Molecular TheoryA theory that relates the macroscopic properties of gases to the microscopic motion of molecules.