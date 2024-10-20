Root Mean Square Speed definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Root Mean Square Speed A measure of the average velocity of gas particles, calculated using the formula involving temperature, molar mass, and the ideal gas constant.

Velocity The speed of gas molecules in a specific direction, crucial for understanding gas behavior.

Gas Molecules Particles that make up gases, whose motion is described by kinetic molecular theory.

Formula A mathematical expression used to calculate the root mean square speed of gas molecules.

Square Root A mathematical operation used in the RMS speed formula to determine the velocity of gas molecules.

Molar Mass The mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, expressed in kg/mol for RMS speed calculations.

Kilograms per Mole The unit of molar mass used in the RMS speed formula, ensuring consistency with the ideal gas constant.

Ideal Gas Constant A constant used in the RMS speed formula, valued at 8.314 J/(mol·K) for speed calculations.

Temperature A measure of thermal energy, expressed in Kelvin, affecting the speed of gas molecules.

Kelvin The unit of absolute temperature used in the RMS speed formula, ensuring accurate calculations.