Root Mean Square Speed definitions Flashcards

Root Mean Square Speed definitions
  • Root Mean Square Speed
    A measure of the average velocity of gas particles, calculated using the formula involving temperature, molar mass, and the ideal gas constant.
  • Velocity
    The speed of gas molecules in a specific direction, crucial for understanding gas behavior.
  • Gas Molecules
    Particles that make up gases, whose motion is described by kinetic molecular theory.
  • Formula
    A mathematical expression used to calculate the root mean square speed of gas molecules.
  • Square Root
    A mathematical operation used in the RMS speed formula to determine the velocity of gas molecules.
  • Molar Mass
    The mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, expressed in kg/mol for RMS speed calculations.
  • Kilograms per Mole
    The unit of molar mass used in the RMS speed formula, ensuring consistency with the ideal gas constant.
  • Ideal Gas Constant
    A constant used in the RMS speed formula, valued at 8.314 J/(mol·K) for speed calculations.
  • Temperature
    A measure of thermal energy, expressed in Kelvin, affecting the speed of gas molecules.
  • Kelvin
    The unit of absolute temperature used in the RMS speed formula, ensuring accurate calculations.
  • Kinetic Molecular Theory
    A theory that relates the macroscopic properties of gases to the microscopic motion of molecules.