Root Mean Square Speed quiz #1 Flashcards

Which gas has molecules with the greatest average molecular speed at 25°C? The gas with the smallest molar mass will have the greatest average molecular speed at a given temperature. At 25°C, hydrogen (H2) has the greatest average molecular speed among common gases.

Which of the following gases has the lowest average speed at 25°C? The gas with the largest molar mass will have the lowest average speed at a given temperature. For example, among He, O2, CO2, and N2, CO2 has the lowest average speed at 25°C.

At what temperature is the root mean square velocity of H2 equal to 745 m/s? Use the RMS speed formula: v_rms = sqrt(3RT/M). Set v_rms = 745 m/s, M for H2 = 0.00202 kg/mol, and solve for T: T = (v_rms^2 × M) / (3R) = (745^2 × 0.00202) / (3 × 8.314) ≈ 44.6 K.

To what temperature must a gas be raised to triple the RMS speed of its molecules? Since v_rms ∝ sqrt(T), to triple v_rms, temperature must be increased by a factor of 9. So, T_final = 9 × T_initial.

What is the root mean square velocity in meters per second for a nitrogen molecule (N2) at 50.0°C? Convert 50.0°C to Kelvin: T = 323.15 K. M for N2 = 0.02801 kg/mol. v_rms = sqrt(3 × 8.314 × 323.15 / 0.02801) ≈ 517 m/s.

What is the root mean square velocity for water vapor at 300.0°C? Convert 300.0°C to Kelvin: T = 573.15 K. M for H2O = 0.01802 kg/mol. v_rms = sqrt(3 × 8.314 × 573.15 / 0.01802) ≈ 872 m/s.