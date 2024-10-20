Scientific Notation definitions Flashcards
Scientific Notation definitions
- Scientific NotationA method to express large or small numbers using a coefficient, base of ten, and an exponent.
- CoefficientThe part of scientific notation that is a number between 1 and 10.
- BaseIn scientific notation, this is always 10.
- ExponentIndicates how many places the decimal point is moved in scientific notation.
- Standard NotationThe normal way of writing numbers without using exponents.
- Positive ExponentIndicates the decimal point is moved to the right, making the number larger.
- Negative ExponentIndicates the decimal point is moved to the left, making the number smaller.
- Whole NumberA non-fractional number used as an exponent in scientific notation.
- Decimal PointA dot used to separate the whole number from the fractional part of a number.
- Significant FiguresDigits in a number that contribute to its precision, often used in scientific notation.