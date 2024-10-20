Scientific Notation definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Scientific Notation definitions
  • Scientific Notation
    A method to express large or small numbers using a coefficient, base of ten, and an exponent.
  • Coefficient
    The part of scientific notation that is a number between 1 and 10.
  • Base
    In scientific notation, this is always 10.
  • Exponent
    Indicates how many places the decimal point is moved in scientific notation.
  • Standard Notation
    The normal way of writing numbers without using exponents.
  • Positive Exponent
    Indicates the decimal point is moved to the right, making the number larger.
  • Negative Exponent
    Indicates the decimal point is moved to the left, making the number smaller.
  • Whole Number
    A non-fractional number used as an exponent in scientific notation.
  • Decimal Point
    A dot used to separate the whole number from the fractional part of a number.
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, often used in scientific notation.