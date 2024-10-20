Scientific Notation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Scientific Notation A method to express large or small numbers using a coefficient, base of ten, and an exponent.

Coefficient The part of scientific notation that is a number between 1 and 10.

Base In scientific notation, this is always 10.

Exponent Indicates how many places the decimal point is moved in scientific notation.

Standard Notation The normal way of writing numbers without using exponents.

Positive Exponent Indicates the decimal point is moved to the right, making the number larger.

Negative Exponent Indicates the decimal point is moved to the left, making the number smaller.

Whole Number A non-fractional number used as an exponent in scientific notation.

Decimal Point A dot used to separate the whole number from the fractional part of a number.