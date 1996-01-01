Scientific Notation quiz #1 Flashcards
Scientific Notation quiz #1
Why is scientific notation used?
Scientific notation is used to express very large or very small numbers in a compact, manageable form, making calculations easier.Which of the following is a quantitative observation?
A quantitative observation is one that involves numerical measurement, such as 'the sample weighs 2.5 grams.'Which values are written in proper scientific notation? Check all that apply.
Proper scientific notation values have a coefficient between 1 and 10, multiplied by a power of 10 (e.g., 3.2 x 10^4, 7.1 x 10^-3).Why is scientific notation useful?
Scientific notation is useful because it simplifies calculations with very large or very small numbers and reduces errors.What are some of the advantages of scientific notation?
Advantages include easier calculations, clearer representation of significant figures, and more efficient communication of large or small values.Which is the correct way to represent 0.0035 kg by using scientific notation?
3.5 x 10^-3 kgWhich is the correct way to write 602 in scientific notation?
6.02 x 10^2Which notation is a more efficient method to express large numbers?
Scientific notation is a more efficient method to express large numbers.Which way do you move the decimal point if the exponent is a negative number in scientific notation?
Move the decimal point to the left for a negative exponent.What is Avogadro's number in scientific notation?
6.022 x 10^23How is the distance from Earth to the Moon expressed in scientific notation?
The distance from Earth to the Moon (about 384,400,000 meters) is expressed as 3.844 x 10^8 meters in scientific notation.What does the number of the exponent in scientific notation tell you?
The exponent tells you how many places to move the decimal point to convert between scientific and standard notation.What does scientific notation utilize to make huge or tiny numbers easier to work with?
Scientific notation utilizes powers of ten and a coefficient between 1 and 10.How do you write 0.00078 in scientific notation?
7.8 x 10^-4How do you write 0.00063 in scientific notation?
6.3 x 10^-4How do you write 0.000081 in scientific notation?
8.1 x 10^-5How do you write 0.00097 in scientific notation?
9.7 x 10^-4Which number is written in scientific notation?
A number like 4.2 x 10^6 is written in scientific notation.How do you write 0.00086 in scientific notation?
8.6 x 10^-4How do you write 0.000031 in scientific notation?
3.1 x 10^-5How do you write 0.00015 in scientific notation?
1.5 x 10^-4How do you write 0.000027 in scientific notation?
2.7 x 10^-5Which is the best estimate for 0.00032 written in scientific notation?
3.2 x 10^-4Which answer shows 0.00897 written in scientific notation?
8.97 x 10^-3Why is scientific notation often used when recording experimental measurements?
It allows for concise and precise representation of very large or small measured values.What is the power of 10 when 157 is written in scientific notation?
2 (since 157 = 1.57 x 10^2)What is the power of 10 when 0.000028 is written in scientific notation?
-5 (since 0.000028 = 2.8 x 10^-5)What is the power of 10 when 0.00503 is written in scientific notation?
-3 (since 0.00503 = 5.03 x 10^-3)Which of the following numbers is equivalent to 5.1 x 10^-2? a. 0.0051 b. 0.051 c. 510 d. 5
b. 0.051What is the equilibrium concentration of CH4 expressed in scientific notation?
The equilibrium concentration should be written as a coefficient between 1 and 10 times a power of 10, e.g., 2.5 x 10^-3 M (actual value depends on context).What is the product of 3800 and 9.9 x 10^5 expressed in scientific notation?
3.8 x 10^3 x 9.9 x 10^5 = 3.762 x 10^9What is 0.000345 expressed in scientific notation?
3.45 x 10^-4What is 1.2 x 10^5 in standard form?
120,000What is the proper scientific notation for 48?
4.8 x 10^1Which number corresponds to the number in scientific notation? 3.21 x 10^4 kg = ? kg; 2.0 x 10^-5 L = ? L
3.21 x 10^4 kg = 32,100 kg; 2.0 x 10^-5 L = 0.00002 LWhat is the correct representation of 702.0 g in scientific notation?
7.020 x 10^2 gWhat is the correct scientific notation for 200?
2.0 x 10^2Which is the correct standard notation for 9.3 x 10^5?
930,000Express the number 554,780,000,040 in scientific notation to three significant figures.
5.55 x 10^11What is (9 x 10^10) - (4 x 10^10) in scientific notation?
5 x 10^10