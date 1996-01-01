Scientific Notation quiz #1 Flashcards

2 students found this helpful

Terms in this set ( 40 )

Why is scientific notation used? Scientific notation is used to express very large or very small numbers in a compact, manageable form, making calculations easier.

Which of the following is a quantitative observation? A quantitative observation is one that involves numerical measurement, such as 'the sample weighs 2.5 grams.'

Which values are written in proper scientific notation? Check all that apply. Proper scientific notation values have a coefficient between 1 and 10, multiplied by a power of 10 (e.g., 3.2 x 10^4, 7.1 x 10^-3).

Why is scientific notation useful? Scientific notation is useful because it simplifies calculations with very large or very small numbers and reduces errors.

What are some of the advantages of scientific notation? Advantages include easier calculations, clearer representation of significant figures, and more efficient communication of large or small values.

Which is the correct way to represent 0.0035 kg by using scientific notation? 3.5 x 10^-3 kg