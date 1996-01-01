Scientific Notation quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What is 52 thousandths in scientific notation? 5.2 x 10^-2

What is 31 billion in scientific notation? 3.1 x 10^10

Write 2,204,000,000 in scientific notation. 2.204 x 10^9

What is Avogadro's number in standard form? 602,200,000,000,000,000,000,000 (6.022 x 10^23)

Find (9.3 x 10^6) + (1.8 x 10^4). Express your answer in scientific notation. 9.32 x 10^6

Identify correctly formatted scientific notation. A correctly formatted scientific notation has a coefficient between 1 and 10, multiplied by a power of 10 (e.g., 2.5 x 10^3).