Scientific Notation quiz #2 Flashcards

Scientific Notation quiz #2
  • What is 52 thousandths in scientific notation?
    5.2 x 10^-2
  • What is 31 billion in scientific notation?
    3.1 x 10^10
  • Write 2,204,000,000 in scientific notation.
    2.204 x 10^9
  • What is Avogadro's number in standard form?
    602,200,000,000,000,000,000,000 (6.022 x 10^23)
  • Find (9.3 x 10^6) + (1.8 x 10^4). Express your answer in scientific notation.
    9.32 x 10^6
  • Identify correctly formatted scientific notation.
    A correctly formatted scientific notation has a coefficient between 1 and 10, multiplied by a power of 10 (e.g., 2.5 x 10^3).
  • What is 6 x 10^-8 in standard form?
    0.00000006
  • What is 2,000,000 in scientific notation?
    2.0 x 10^6
  • What is 4.8 in scientific notation?
    4.8 x 10^0
  • Write this number in standard notation: 1.986 x 10^6
    1,986,000
  • Write 0.0000000642 in scientific notation.
    6.42 x 10^-8
  • What is the power of 10 when 75,200 is written in scientific notation?
    4 (since 75,200 = 7.52 x 10^4)
  • Determine the values of a and k when 299,790,000 is written in scientific notation (a x 10^k).
    a = 2.9979, k = 8
  • What is 48,900 in scientific notation?
    4.89 x 10^4
  • What is 673.5 in scientific notation?
    6.735 x 10^2