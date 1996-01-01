Scientific Notation quiz #2 Flashcards
Scientific Notation quiz #2
What is 52 thousandths in scientific notation?
5.2 x 10^-2What is 31 billion in scientific notation?
3.1 x 10^10Write 2,204,000,000 in scientific notation.
2.204 x 10^9What is Avogadro's number in standard form?
602,200,000,000,000,000,000,000 (6.022 x 10^23)Find (9.3 x 10^6) + (1.8 x 10^4). Express your answer in scientific notation.
9.32 x 10^6Identify correctly formatted scientific notation.
A correctly formatted scientific notation has a coefficient between 1 and 10, multiplied by a power of 10 (e.g., 2.5 x 10^3).What is 6 x 10^-8 in standard form?
0.00000006What is 2,000,000 in scientific notation?
2.0 x 10^6What is 4.8 in scientific notation?
4.8 x 10^0Write this number in standard notation: 1.986 x 10^6
1,986,000Write 0.0000000642 in scientific notation.
6.42 x 10^-8What is the power of 10 when 75,200 is written in scientific notation?
4 (since 75,200 = 7.52 x 10^4)Determine the values of a and k when 299,790,000 is written in scientific notation (a x 10^k).
a = 2.9979, k = 8What is 48,900 in scientific notation?
4.89 x 10^4What is 673.5 in scientific notation?
6.735 x 10^2