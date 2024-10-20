SI Units definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Kilogram The SI unit for mass, symbolized as kg, used to measure the amount of matter in an object.

Meter The SI unit for length, represented by m, used to measure the distance between two points.

Second The SI unit for time, denoted by s, used to quantify the duration of events.

Kelvin The SI unit for temperature, symbolized as K, used to measure thermodynamic temperature.

Mole The SI unit for the amount of substance, abbreviated as mol, representing a quantity of particles.

Ampere The SI unit for electric current, denoted by A, measuring the flow of electric charge.

Candela The SI unit for luminous intensity, symbolized as cd, measuring the brightness of a light source.

Perimeter The total length around a 2D shape, calculated by summing the lengths of all sides.

Area The measure of a surface, calculated as length times width, expressed in square units.

Volume The space occupied by a 3D object, calculated as length times width times height, in cubic units.

Length A measurement of distance, often used in calculating perimeter, area, and volume.

Width A dimension of an object, used alongside length to calculate area and volume.

Height A vertical dimension of an object, used in volume calculations.

Square Units Units used to express area, derived from multiplying two length measurements.