SI Units definitions Flashcards

SI Units definitions
  • Kilogram
    The SI unit for mass, symbolized as kg, used to measure the amount of matter in an object.
  • Meter
    The SI unit for length, represented by m, used to measure the distance between two points.
  • Second
    The SI unit for time, denoted by s, used to quantify the duration of events.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit for temperature, symbolized as K, used to measure thermodynamic temperature.
  • Mole
    The SI unit for the amount of substance, abbreviated as mol, representing a quantity of particles.
  • Ampere
    The SI unit for electric current, denoted by A, measuring the flow of electric charge.
  • Candela
    The SI unit for luminous intensity, symbolized as cd, measuring the brightness of a light source.
  • Perimeter
    The total length around a 2D shape, calculated by summing the lengths of all sides.
  • Area
    The measure of a surface, calculated as length times width, expressed in square units.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by a 3D object, calculated as length times width times height, in cubic units.
  • Length
    A measurement of distance, often used in calculating perimeter, area, and volume.
  • Width
    A dimension of an object, used alongside length to calculate area and volume.
  • Height
    A vertical dimension of an object, used in volume calculations.
  • Square Units
    Units used to express area, derived from multiplying two length measurements.
  • Cubic Units
    Units used to express volume, derived from multiplying three length measurements.