SI Units definitions Flashcards

SI Units definitions

- KilogramThe SI unit for mass, symbolized as kg, used to measure the amount of matter in an object.
- MeterThe SI unit for length, represented by m, used to measure the distance between two points.
- SecondThe SI unit for time, denoted by s, used to quantify the duration of events.
- KelvinThe SI unit for temperature, symbolized as K, used to measure thermodynamic temperature.
- MoleThe SI unit for the amount of substance, abbreviated as mol, representing a quantity of particles.
- AmpereThe SI unit for electric current, denoted by A, measuring the flow of electric charge.
- CandelaThe SI unit for luminous intensity, symbolized as cd, measuring the brightness of a light source.
- PerimeterThe total length around a 2D shape, calculated by summing the lengths of all sides.
- AreaThe measure of a surface, calculated as length times width, expressed in square units.
- VolumeThe space occupied by a 3D object, calculated as length times width times height, in cubic units.
- LengthA measurement of distance, often used in calculating perimeter, area, and volume.
- WidthA dimension of an object, used alongside length to calculate area and volume.
- HeightA vertical dimension of an object, used in volume calculations.
- Square UnitsUnits used to express area, derived from multiplying two length measurements.
- Cubic UnitsUnits used to express volume, derived from multiplying three length measurements.