SI Units quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the SI unit for energy?
The SI unit for energy is the joule (J).What is the relationship between cubic centimeters and milliliters?
One cubic centimeter (cm³) is equal to one milliliter (mL).What is the unit of measure for energy?
The base unit for mass in the SI system is the kilogram (kg).What is the SI unit for length?
The SI unit for length is the meter (m).Which of the following is used to measure the mass of an object?
The SI unit of energy is the joule (J).Which of these represents the freezing point of water in correct SI units?
The freezing point of water in SI units is 273.15 kelvin (K).What is the metric unit for length?
The SI unit for mass is the kilogram (kg).What are the units for volume?
Volume is measured in cubic meters (m³) in SI, and liters (L) in the metric system.How many meters are there in one kilometer?
There are 1,000 meters in one kilometer.Which of the following is the correct way to write two grains in the apothecary system?
Two grains are written as 2 gr in the apothecary system.What is one benefit of using SI units?
One benefit of using SI units is standardization, which allows scientists worldwide to communicate measurements clearly.What is the metric equivalent of 1000 mL?
The metric equivalent of 1000 mL is 1 liter (L).Which of the following is the metric equivalent of 1 g?
1 gram (g) is the metric equivalent; 1 g = 1,000 milligrams (mg).Which of the following is a unit for measuring volume in the apothecary system?
A fluid dram (fl dr) is a unit for measuring volume in the apothecary system.Which choice is a metric system unit for volume?
A liter (L) is a metric system unit for volume.What is a unit that is defined by a combination of base units called?
A unit defined by a combination of base units is called a derived unit.What units are appropriate to express specific heat?
Specific heat is commonly expressed in joules per gram per kelvin (J/g·K) or joules per kilogram per kelvin (J/kg·K).Which of the following is one of the measurements for volume under the metric system?
A liter (L) is a measurement for volume in the metric system.Which of the following do we use to measure mass?
We use kilograms (kg) or grams (g) to measure mass.What is the basic unit for mass?
The basic unit for mass is the kilogram (kg) in SI.Which of the following is not a commonly used unit of length in the metric system?
The SI unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).Which of the following is the metric unit that measures length?
The meter (m) is the metric unit that measures length.One gram is approximately equal to the mass of which of the following?
One gram is approximately equal to the mass of a small paperclip.In the metric system, which unit is used to measure length?
The meter (m) is used to measure length in the metric system.Which of the following is not a unit of volume?
The meter (m) is not a unit of volume; it is a unit of length.What units are used to measure heat?
The basic unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).Which is a unit of length in the metric system?
The meter (m) is a unit of length in the metric system.What is the unit of measurement for energy?
The unit of measurement for energy is the joule (J).Which of the following is a typical measurement of mass?
A gram (g) is a typical measurement of mass.Which measures the mass of an object?
A balance or scale measures the mass of an object.Which of the following is a base unit in the metric system?
The meter (m) is a base unit in the metric system.Which of the units are commonly used in chemistry?
Units commonly used in chemistry include the mole (mol), liter (L), gram (g), and meter (m).What are the standard SI base units of length?
The base SI unit for mass is the kilogram (kg).Which of the following is a unit of volume?
A liter (L) is a unit of volume.