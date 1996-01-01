SI Units quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the SI unit for energy? The SI unit for energy is the joule (J).

What is the relationship between cubic centimeters and milliliters? One cubic centimeter (cm³) is equal to one milliliter (mL).

What is the base unit for mass? The base unit for mass in the SI system is the kilogram (kg).

What is the SI unit for length? The SI unit for length is the meter (m).

Which of the following is used to measure the mass of an object? A balance or scale is used to measure the mass of an object.