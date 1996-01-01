Skip to main content
SI Units quiz #1 Flashcards

SI Units quiz #1
  • What is the SI unit for energy?
    The SI unit for energy is the joule (J).
  • What is the relationship between cubic centimeters and milliliters?
    One cubic centimeter (cm³) is equal to one milliliter (mL).
  • What is the unit of measure for energy?
    Energy is measured in joules (J) in the SI system.
  • What is the base unit for mass?
    The base unit for mass in the SI system is the kilogram (kg).
  • What is the SI unit for length?
    The SI unit for length is the meter (m).
  • Which of the following is used to measure the mass of an object?
    A balance or scale is used to measure the mass of an object.
  • What is the SI unit of energy?
    The SI unit of energy is the joule (J).
  • Which of these represents the freezing point of water in correct SI units?
    The freezing point of water in SI units is 273.15 kelvin (K).
  • What is the metric unit for length?
    The metric unit for length is the meter (m).
  • What is the SI unit for mass?
    The SI unit for mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • What are the units for volume?
    Volume is measured in cubic meters (m³) in SI, and liters (L) in the metric system.
  • How many meters are there in one kilometer?
    There are 1,000 meters in one kilometer.
  • Which of the following is the correct way to write two grains in the apothecary system?
    Two grains are written as 2 gr in the apothecary system.
  • What is one benefit of using SI units?
    One benefit of using SI units is standardization, which allows scientists worldwide to communicate measurements clearly.
  • What is the metric equivalent of 1000 mL?
    The metric equivalent of 1000 mL is 1 liter (L).
  • Which of the following is the metric equivalent of 1 g?
    1 gram (g) is the metric equivalent; 1 g = 1,000 milligrams (mg).
  • Which of the following is a unit for measuring volume in the apothecary system?
    A fluid dram (fl dr) is a unit for measuring volume in the apothecary system.
  • Which choice is a metric system unit for volume?
    A liter (L) is a metric system unit for volume.
  • What is a unit that is defined by a combination of base units called?
    A unit defined by a combination of base units is called a derived unit.
  • What units are appropriate to express specific heat?
    Specific heat is commonly expressed in joules per gram per kelvin (J/g·K) or joules per kilogram per kelvin (J/kg·K).
  • Which of the following is one of the measurements for volume under the metric system?
    A liter (L) is a measurement for volume in the metric system.
  • Which of the following do we use to measure mass?
    We use kilograms (kg) or grams (g) to measure mass.
  • What is the basic unit for mass?
    The basic unit for mass is the kilogram (kg) in SI.
  • Which of the following is not a commonly used unit of length in the metric system?
    The inch is not a commonly used unit of length in the metric system.
  • What is the SI unit of mass?
    The SI unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • Which of the following is the metric unit that measures length?
    The meter (m) is the metric unit that measures length.
  • One gram is approximately equal to the mass of which of the following?
    One gram is approximately equal to the mass of a small paperclip.
  • In the metric system, which unit is used to measure length?
    The meter (m) is used to measure length in the metric system.
  • Which of the following is not a unit of volume?
    The meter (m) is not a unit of volume; it is a unit of length.
  • What units are used to measure heat?
    Heat is measured in joules (J) in the SI system.
  • What is the basic unit of mass?
    The basic unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • Which is a unit of length in the metric system?
    The meter (m) is a unit of length in the metric system.
  • What is the unit of measurement for energy?
    The unit of measurement for energy is the joule (J).
  • Which of the following is a typical measurement of mass?
    A gram (g) is a typical measurement of mass.
  • Which measures the mass of an object?
    A balance or scale measures the mass of an object.
  • Which of the following is a base unit in the metric system?
    The meter (m) is a base unit in the metric system.
  • Which of the units are commonly used in chemistry?
    Units commonly used in chemistry include the mole (mol), liter (L), gram (g), and meter (m).
  • What are the standard SI base units of length?
    The standard SI base unit of length is the meter (m).
  • What is the base SI unit for mass?
    The base SI unit for mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • Which of the following is a unit of volume?
    A liter (L) is a unit of volume.