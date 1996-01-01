SI Units quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of these is the basic unit of mass? The kilogram (kg) is the basic unit of mass.

Which of the following is the basic unit of volume in the metric system? The liter (L) is the basic unit of volume in the metric system.

What is mass? What is the basic SI unit of mass? Mass is the amount of matter in an object; the basic SI unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).

What is the abbreviation for a liter? The abbreviation for a liter is L.

What is the base unit of mass? The base unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).

What is the SI unit of length? The SI unit of length is the meter (m).