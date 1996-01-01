SI Units quiz #2 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which of these is the basic unit of mass?
The kilogram (kg) is the basic unit of mass.Which of the following is the basic unit of volume in the metric system?
The liter (L) is the basic unit of volume in the metric system.What is mass? What is the basic SI unit of mass?
Mass is the amount of matter in an object; the basic SI unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).What is the abbreviation for a liter?
The abbreviation for a liter is L.What is the base unit of mass?
The base unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).What is the SI unit of length?
The SI unit of length is the meter (m).What is a derived unit?
A derived unit is a unit formed by combining base SI units, such as meters per second (m/s) or cubic meters (m³).Which of the following is the metric unit for volume?
The liter (L) is the metric unit for volume.What is the amount of liquid in a graduated cylinder a measure of?
The amount of liquid in a graduated cylinder is a measure of volume.What are the units of k for each of the following?
The units of k depend on the context; for example, in rate constants, k may have units such as s⁻¹ or M⁻¹·s⁻¹.Which of the following units can be used to measure the mass of a grain of salt?
Milligrams (mg) or grams (g) can be used to measure the mass of a grain of salt.What are the units of volume?
Units of volume include cubic meters (m³) and liters (L).Which of the following is the SI unit used to measure mass?
The SI unit used to measure mass is the kilogram (kg).What is the basic unit of mass in the International System of Units?
The basic unit of mass in the International System of Units is the kilogram (kg).How many nanometers are in 82 meters?
There are 82,000,000,000 nanometers in 82 meters (1 meter = 1,000,000,000 nanometers).Which of the following units is the metric basic unit of length?
The meter (m) is the metric basic unit of length.Which of the following is a unit for volume?
A liter (L) is a unit for volume.What unit is used for volume?
Volume is measured in liters (L) or cubic meters (m³).Which metric unit is used to express the amount of space an object occupies?
The liter (L) is used to express the amount of space an object occupies.Which of these is not a unit of volume?
The meter (m) is not a unit of volume.Which of these is not an SI base unit?
The liter (L) is not an SI base unit; it is a derived unit.What is the basic SI unit of mass?
The basic SI unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).Which of the following is not a SI unit of the property it measures?
The calorie is not an SI unit; the SI unit for energy is the joule (J).Which of the following is not an SI base unit?
The liter (L) is not an SI base unit.How many decimeters are in a meter?
There are 10 decimeters in a meter.What are the units of specific heat capacity?
Specific heat capacity is measured in joules per gram per kelvin (J/g·K) or joules per kilogram per kelvin (J/kg·K).Which of the following is a metric unit of volume?
The liter (L) is a metric unit of volume.Which of the following units of measure are used in the metric system?
Units used in the metric system include meter (m), kilogram (kg), liter (L), and second (s).What is the basic unit for measuring mass?
The basic unit for measuring mass is the kilogram (kg).What are the three base units for length?
The meter (m) is the SI base unit for length; other metric units include centimeter (cm) and kilometer (km).Which system of measurement uses the units millimeters?
The metric system uses millimeters (mm) as a unit of length.Which is a unit of volume?
A liter (L) is a unit of volume.What is the unit of measurement for mass?
The unit of measurement for mass is the kilogram (kg) in SI.What are the basic SI units for the frequency of light?
The SI unit for frequency is the hertz (Hz), which is equivalent to s⁻¹.How many milliliters of a soft drink are contained in a 12.0-oz can?
A 12.0-oz can contains approximately 355 milliliters.Which of the following units would you use to describe width of a small piece of metal?
Millimeters (mm) or centimeters (cm) are appropriate units.Which of the following is the base unit for mass?
The base unit for mass is the kilogram (kg).What unit do we measure energy in?
Energy is measured in joules (J).Which is the SI base unit for mass?
The SI base unit for mass is the kilogram (kg).Which of the following units is not used to measure length in the metric system of measurement?
The inch is not used to measure length in the metric system.