SI Units quiz #2 Flashcards

SI Units quiz #2

SI Units quiz #2
  • Which of these is the basic unit of mass?
    The kilogram (kg) is the basic unit of mass.
  • Which of the following is the basic unit of volume in the metric system?
    The liter (L) is the basic unit of volume in the metric system.
  • What is mass? What is the basic SI unit of mass?
    Mass is the amount of matter in an object; the basic SI unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • What is the abbreviation for a liter?
    The abbreviation for a liter is L.
  • What is the base unit of mass?
    The base unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • What is the SI unit of length?
    The SI unit of length is the meter (m).
  • What is a derived unit?
    A derived unit is a unit formed by combining base SI units, such as meters per second (m/s) or cubic meters (m³).
  • Which of the following is the metric unit for volume?
    The liter (L) is the metric unit for volume.
  • What is the amount of liquid in a graduated cylinder a measure of?
    The amount of liquid in a graduated cylinder is a measure of volume.
  • What are the units of k for each of the following?
    The units of k depend on the context; for example, in rate constants, k may have units such as s⁻¹ or M⁻¹·s⁻¹.
  • Which of the following units can be used to measure the mass of a grain of salt?
    Milligrams (mg) or grams (g) can be used to measure the mass of a grain of salt.
  • What are the units of volume?
    Units of volume include cubic meters (m³) and liters (L).
  • Which of the following is the SI unit used to measure mass?
    The SI unit used to measure mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • What is the basic unit of mass in the International System of Units?
    The basic unit of mass in the International System of Units is the kilogram (kg).
  • How many nanometers are in 82 meters?
    There are 82,000,000,000 nanometers in 82 meters (1 meter = 1,000,000,000 nanometers).
  • Which of the following units is the metric basic unit of length?
    The meter (m) is the metric basic unit of length.
  • Which of the following is a unit for volume?
    A liter (L) is a unit for volume.
  • What unit is used for volume?
    Volume is measured in liters (L) or cubic meters (m³).
  • Which metric unit is used to express the amount of space an object occupies?
    The liter (L) is used to express the amount of space an object occupies.
  • Which of these is not a unit of volume?
    The meter (m) is not a unit of volume.
  • Which of these is not an SI base unit?
    The liter (L) is not an SI base unit; it is a derived unit.
  • What is the basic SI unit of mass?
    The basic SI unit of mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • Which of the following is not a SI unit of the property it measures?
    The calorie is not an SI unit; the SI unit for energy is the joule (J).
  • Which of the following is not an SI base unit?
    The liter (L) is not an SI base unit.
  • How many decimeters are in a meter?
    There are 10 decimeters in a meter.
  • What are the units of specific heat capacity?
    Specific heat capacity is measured in joules per gram per kelvin (J/g·K) or joules per kilogram per kelvin (J/kg·K).
  • Which of the following is a metric unit of volume?
    The liter (L) is a metric unit of volume.
  • Which of the following units of measure are used in the metric system?
    Units used in the metric system include meter (m), kilogram (kg), liter (L), and second (s).
  • What is the basic unit for measuring mass?
    The basic unit for measuring mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • What are the three base units for length?
    The meter (m) is the SI base unit for length; other metric units include centimeter (cm) and kilometer (km).
  • Which system of measurement uses the units millimeters?
    The metric system uses millimeters (mm) as a unit of length.
  • Which is a unit of volume?
    A liter (L) is a unit of volume.
  • What is the unit of measurement for mass?
    The unit of measurement for mass is the kilogram (kg) in SI.
  • What are the basic SI units for the frequency of light?
    The SI unit for frequency is the hertz (Hz), which is equivalent to s⁻¹.
  • How many milliliters of a soft drink are contained in a 12.0-oz can?
    A 12.0-oz can contains approximately 355 milliliters.
  • Which of the following units would you use to describe width of a small piece of metal?
    Millimeters (mm) or centimeters (cm) are appropriate units.
  • Which of the following is the base unit for mass?
    The base unit for mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • What unit do we measure energy in?
    Energy is measured in joules (J).
  • Which is the SI base unit for mass?
    The SI base unit for mass is the kilogram (kg).
  • Which of the following units is not used to measure length in the metric system of measurement?
    The inch is not used to measure length in the metric system.