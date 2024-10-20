Skip to main content
Significant Figures: In Calculations definitions Flashcards

Significant Figures: In Calculations definitions
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, including all non-zero digits and any zeros between them or after a decimal point.
  • Scientific Notation
    A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by 10 raised to a power, simplifying the representation of very large or small numbers.
  • Decimal Places
    The number of digits to the right of the decimal point in a number, determining the precision in addition and subtraction.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical factor in a term of an expression, especially in scientific notation, representing the significant figures.
  • Order of Operations
    A set of rules defining the sequence in which operations should be performed: parentheses, exponents, multiplication/division, addition/subtraction.
  • Rounding
    Adjusting a number to reduce the number of significant figures or decimal places, often based on the digit following the last retained digit.
  • Multiplication
    An arithmetic operation where the number of significant figures in the result is determined by the factor with the fewest significant figures.
  • Division
    An arithmetic operation where the result's significant figures are dictated by the divisor or dividend with the fewest significant figures.
  • Addition
    An arithmetic operation where the result's decimal places are determined by the addend with the fewest decimal places.
  • Subtraction
    An arithmetic operation where the result's decimal places are determined by the minuend or subtrahend with the fewest decimal places.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used in mathematics to group parts of an expression, indicating that operations within should be performed first.
  • Exponents
    A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a number is multiplied by itself, affecting the order of operations.
  • Precision
    The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results, often indicated by significant figures.
  • Least Number
    In calculations, refers to the smallest count of significant figures or decimal places that dictates the precision of the result.
  • Brackets
    Symbols used to enclose parts of a mathematical expression, similar to parentheses, indicating priority in operations.