Significant Figures: In Calculations definitions Flashcards

Significant Figures Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, including all non-zero digits and any zeros between them or after a decimal point.

Scientific Notation A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by 10 raised to a power, simplifying the representation of very large or small numbers.

Decimal Places The number of digits to the right of the decimal point in a number, determining the precision in addition and subtraction.

Coefficient The numerical factor in a term of an expression, especially in scientific notation, representing the significant figures.

Order of Operations A set of rules defining the sequence in which operations should be performed: parentheses, exponents, multiplication/division, addition/subtraction.

Rounding Adjusting a number to reduce the number of significant figures or decimal places, often based on the digit following the last retained digit.

Multiplication An arithmetic operation where the number of significant figures in the result is determined by the factor with the fewest significant figures.

Division An arithmetic operation where the result's significant figures are dictated by the divisor or dividend with the fewest significant figures.

Addition An arithmetic operation where the result's decimal places are determined by the addend with the fewest decimal places.

Subtraction An arithmetic operation where the result's decimal places are determined by the minuend or subtrahend with the fewest decimal places.

Parentheses Symbols used in mathematics to group parts of an expression, indicating that operations within should be performed first.

Exponents A mathematical notation indicating the number of times a number is multiplied by itself, affecting the order of operations.

Precision The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results, often indicated by significant figures.

Least Number In calculations, refers to the smallest count of significant figures or decimal places that dictates the precision of the result.