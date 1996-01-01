Significant Figures: In Calculations quiz #1 Flashcards
Significant Figures: In Calculations quiz #1
Which of the following is the correct rule for significant figures in addition and subtraction?
When adding or subtracting, the result should have the same number of decimal places as the measurement with the least number of decimal places.Which of the following is the correct rule for significant figures in multiplication and division?
When multiplying or dividing, the result should have the same number of significant figures as the measurement with the fewest significant figures.Perform the calculation 3.16 × 0.003027 × 5.7 × 10⁻³ and record the answer with the correct number of significant figures.
The answer is 5.5 × 10⁻⁵, rounded to two significant figures.How do you determine the number of significant figures in a number written in scientific notation?
Count the significant figures in the coefficient only, ignoring the exponent part.When performing a calculation with both multiplication and addition, which rule do you apply first?
Apply the multiplication/division significant figure rule first, then the addition/subtraction decimal place rule according to the order of operations.What is the first step in counting significant figures for a decimal number?
Start counting from the first non-zero digit and include all digits to the end.If you subtract 8.829 and 6.5, how many decimal places should your answer have?
Your answer should have one decimal place, matching the least precise measurement.Why is it important to perform calculations step-by-step when mixing operations?
Step-by-step calculations allow you to apply the correct significant figure or decimal place rule at each stage, ensuring accuracy.What does the acronym PENDES stand for in the context of order of operations?
PENDES stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication/Division, and Addition/Subtraction.How does the number of decimal places in addition/subtraction affect the final answer's significant figures?
The least number of decimal places among the measurements determines the decimal places in the final answer, which can impact the total significant figures.