Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements definitions Flashcards
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements definitions
- Significant FiguresDigits in a measurement that contribute to its precision, including all known digits and one estimated digit.
- PrecisionThe degree of detail in a measurement, indicated by the number of significant figures.
- Decimal PointA dot used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number, affecting the count of significant figures.
- Non-zero NumberDigits from 1 to 9 that are always considered significant in measurements.
- Sig FigsAbbreviation for significant figures, representing the precision of a measurement.
- MeasurementThe process of obtaining the magnitude of a quantity relative to a standard unit.
- EstimateAn approximate calculation or judgment of a value, used to determine the last significant figure.
- UncertaintyThe doubt about the exactness of a measurement, addressed by including an estimated digit.
- Eyeball TestA method of estimating the last digit in a measurement by visual inspection.
- Hash MarksLines on measuring tools that indicate units of measurement, used to determine significant figures.