Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements definitions Flashcards

Back
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/10
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a measurement that contribute to its precision, including all known digits and one estimated digit.
  • Precision
    The degree of detail in a measurement, indicated by the number of significant figures.
  • Decimal Point
    A dot used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number, affecting the count of significant figures.
  • Non-zero Number
    Digits from 1 to 9 that are always considered significant in measurements.
  • Sig Figs
    Abbreviation for significant figures, representing the precision of a measurement.
  • Measurement
    The process of obtaining the magnitude of a quantity relative to a standard unit.
  • Estimate
    An approximate calculation or judgment of a value, used to determine the last significant figure.
  • Uncertainty
    The doubt about the exactness of a measurement, addressed by including an estimated digit.
  • Eyeball Test
    A method of estimating the last digit in a measurement by visual inspection.
  • Hash Marks
    Lines on measuring tools that indicate units of measurement, used to determine significant figures.