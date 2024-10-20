Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Significant Figures Digits in a measurement that contribute to its precision, including all known digits and one estimated digit.

Precision The degree of detail in a measurement, indicated by the number of significant figures.

Decimal Point A dot used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number, affecting the count of significant figures.

Non-zero Number Digits from 1 to 9 that are always considered significant in measurements.

Sig Figs Abbreviation for significant figures, representing the precision of a measurement.

Measurement The process of obtaining the magnitude of a quantity relative to a standard unit.

Estimate An approximate calculation or judgment of a value, used to determine the last significant figure.

Uncertainty The doubt about the exactness of a measurement, addressed by including an estimated digit.

Eyeball Test A method of estimating the last digit in a measurement by visual inspection.