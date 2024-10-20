Skip to main content
Significant Figures definitions Flashcards

Significant Figures definitions
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, reflecting meaningful measurement.
  • Precision
    The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.
  • Decimal Point
    A dot used to separate the whole number from the fractional part of a number.
  • Leading Zeros
    Zeros that precede all non-zero digits in a decimal number, not counted as significant.
  • Trailing Zeros
    Zeros at the end of a number, significant only if the number contains a decimal point.
  • Scientific Notation
    A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by 10 raised to a power.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical factor in scientific notation, representing significant figures.
  • Exact Numbers
    Values known with complete certainty, having an infinite number of significant figures.
  • Standard Notation
    The typical way of writing numbers without exponents or scientific notation.
  • Base
    In scientific notation, the number 10 which is raised to a power.
  • Exponent
    The power to which the base 10 is raised in scientific notation.
  • Whole Number
    A number without fractions; an integer.
  • Measurement
    The size, length, or amount of something, typically ascertained with a standard unit.
  • Data Integrity
    The accuracy and consistency of data over its lifecycle.
  • Non-zero Digit
    Any digit from 1 to 9, always considered significant in a number.