Significant Figures definitions Flashcards

Significant Figures Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, reflecting meaningful measurement.

Precision The degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.

Decimal Point A dot used to separate the whole number from the fractional part of a number.

Leading Zeros Zeros that precede all non-zero digits in a decimal number, not counted as significant.

Trailing Zeros Zeros at the end of a number, significant only if the number contains a decimal point.

Scientific Notation A method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by 10 raised to a power.

Coefficient The numerical factor in scientific notation, representing significant figures.

Exact Numbers Values known with complete certainty, having an infinite number of significant figures.

Standard Notation The typical way of writing numbers without exponents or scientific notation.

Base In scientific notation, the number 10 which is raised to a power.

Exponent The power to which the base 10 is raised in scientific notation.

Whole Number A number without fractions; an integer.

Measurement The size, length, or amount of something, typically ascertained with a standard unit.

Data Integrity The accuracy and consistency of data over its lifecycle.