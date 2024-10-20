Significant Figures definitions Flashcards
Significant Figures definitions
- Significant FiguresDigits in a number that contribute to its precision, reflecting meaningful measurement.
- PrecisionThe degree to which repeated measurements under unchanged conditions show the same results.
- Decimal PointA dot used to separate the whole number from the fractional part of a number.
- Leading ZerosZeros that precede all non-zero digits in a decimal number, not counted as significant.
- Trailing ZerosZeros at the end of a number, significant only if the number contains a decimal point.
- Scientific NotationA method of expressing numbers as a coefficient multiplied by 10 raised to a power.
- CoefficientThe numerical factor in scientific notation, representing significant figures.
- Exact NumbersValues known with complete certainty, having an infinite number of significant figures.
- Standard NotationThe typical way of writing numbers without exponents or scientific notation.
- BaseIn scientific notation, the number 10 which is raised to a power.
- ExponentThe power to which the base 10 is raised in scientific notation.
- Whole NumberA number without fractions; an integer.
- MeasurementThe size, length, or amount of something, typically ascertained with a standard unit.
- Data IntegrityThe accuracy and consistency of data over its lifecycle.
- Non-zero DigitAny digit from 1 to 9, always considered significant in a number.