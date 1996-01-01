Significant Figures quiz #1 Flashcards
Significant Figures quiz #1
What is the correct number of significant figures in the number 60?
60 has 1 or 2 significant figures, depending on context. If no decimal is shown, it has 1 significant figure; if written as 60., it has 2.How do you determine the last digit in any measured number?
The last digit in a measured number is the estimated digit, representing the limit of the instrument's precision.Which of the following are two rules for determining significant figures?
1) For numbers with a decimal, count from the first non-zero digit left to right. 2) For numbers without a decimal, count from the first non-zero digit right to left.Which of the following is a rule of significant figures in calculations?
When multiplying or dividing, the answer should have the same number of significant figures as the measurement with the fewest significant figures.How many significant figures are in the measurement 0.020 km?
0.020 km has 2 significant figures.What is the correct number of significant figures for 160?
160 has 2 significant figures unless a decimal is shown (160. would have 3).Which is a rule for determining significant figures?
b. 2How many significant figures are there in an exact number?
Exact numbers have an infinite number of significant figures.What is the correct number of significant figures for the number 3?
3 has 1 significant figure.Which of the following measurements has three significant figures?
A measurement like 0.0560 or 1.05 has three significant figures.Which of the following measurements contains two significant figures?
A measurement like 0.020 or 60 contains two significant figures.What do the number of significant figures indicate about the measurement?
The number of significant figures indicates the precision of the measurement.Why is it important to write quantities with the correct number of significant figures?
It ensures that the reported value accurately reflects the precision of the measurement and avoids overstating accuracy.Which numbers are exact and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures?
Counted values (e.g., 12 eggs, 125 students) and defined constants are exact numbers.How many significant figures are in 6000?
6000 has 1 significant figure unless a decimal is shown (e.g., 6000. has 4).How should the answer be reported using the correct number of significant figures?
The answer should be rounded to match the least number of significant figures in the measurements used.How many significant figures are in each of the following measured quantities?
Count the non-zero digits and any zeros between them or after a decimal; leading zeros are not significant.Which of the following is not a rule regarding significant figures?
Trailing zeros in a whole number without a decimal are not always significant.Which of the following conversion factors is a measured number?
A conversion factor based on measurement (not defined or counted) is a measured number, e.g., 1 inch = 2.54 cm (if not exact).How many significant figures are in 0.030?
c. 3How many significant figures does 0.005 have?
0.005 has 1 significant figure.How many significant figures are in 0.001?
0.001 has 1 significant figure.How many significant figures does the number 67 have?
67 has 2 significant figures.Which of the following numbers contains five significant figures?
A number like 0.054901 or 23.070 contains five significant figures.How many significant digits can be found in the value 540?
540 has 2 significant figures unless a decimal is shown (540. has 3).Which of the following has the same number of significant figures as the number 1.00310?
A number with 6 significant figures, such as 0.100310.What is the rule for how many significant figures you are able to get using a measuring instrument?
The number of significant figures is determined by the instrument's precision; record all certain digits plus one estimated digit.To how many significant figures should each answer be rounded?
Round to the least number of significant figures in the measurements used in the calculation.How many significant figures does 2 have?
2 has 1 significant figure.How many significant figures does 0.0560 have?
0.0560 has 3 significant figures.How many significant figures does the measurement 52 have?
52 has 2 significant figures.Which of the following digits are not considered significant?
Leading zeros are not considered significant.How many significant figures are in the number 0.00208?
0.00208 has 3 significant figures.How many significant figures does this measurement have?
Count all non-zero digits and zeros between or after a decimal; leading zeros are not significant.How many significant figures are in the following measurement? 0.0009
0.0009 has 1 significant figure.How many significant figures are in the measurement 1.050 L? a. 1 b. 2 c. 3 d. 4
1.050 L has 4 significant figures.Which of the following are acceptable weights? 13.5 oz, 13.8 oz, 14.15 oz, 14.2 oz, 14.3 oz
All are acceptable weights; the number of significant figures reflects their precision.