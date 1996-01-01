Significant Figures quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the correct number of significant figures in the number 60? 60 has 1 or 2 significant figures, depending on context. If no decimal is shown, it has 1 significant figure; if written as 60., it has 2.

How do you determine the last digit in any measured number? The last digit in a measured number is the estimated digit, representing the limit of the instrument's precision.

Which of the following are two rules for determining significant figures? 1) For numbers with a decimal, count from the first non-zero digit left to right. 2) For numbers without a decimal, count from the first non-zero digit right to left.

Which of the following is a rule of significant figures in calculations? When multiplying or dividing, the answer should have the same number of significant figures as the measurement with the fewest significant figures.

How many significant figures are in the measurement 0.020 km? 0.020 km has 2 significant figures.

What is the correct number of significant figures for 160? 160 has 2 significant figures unless a decimal is shown (160. would have 3).