Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Solubility Product Constant: Ksp definitions Flashcards

Back
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp definitions
1/15
  • Solubility Product Constant
    A type of equilibrium constant measuring the solubility of ionic compounds in a solvent.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the rate of dissolution and precipitation of a solute are equal.
  • Ionic Compounds
    Compounds composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces termed ionic bonding.
  • Molar Solubility
    The maximum amount of solute that can dissolve in a solvent, expressed in moles per liter.
  • ICE Chart
    A tool used to calculate changes in concentrations of species in equilibrium reactions.
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A value expressing the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
  • Products
    The ions in solution resulting from the dissolution of an ionic solid.
  • Reactants
    The initial substances in a chemical reaction, often ignored in Ksp calculations if solid.
  • Coefficients
    Numbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of moles of each substance.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance per defined space, often expressed in moles per liter.
  • Solids
    Substances with definite shape and volume, excluded from Ksp equilibrium expressions.
  • Liquids
    Substances with definite volume but no fixed shape, excluded from Ksp equilibrium expressions.
  • Ions
    Charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons, crucial in Ksp calculations.
  • Charges
    Electrical properties of ions, determining their interactions and solubility.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, used in Ksp calculations.