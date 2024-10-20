Solubility Product Constant: Ksp definitions Flashcards
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp definitions
Terms in this set (15)
- Solubility Product ConstantA type of equilibrium constant measuring the solubility of ionic compounds in a solvent.
- EquilibriumA state where the rate of dissolution and precipitation of a solute are equal.
- Ionic CompoundsCompounds composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces termed ionic bonding.
- Molar SolubilityThe maximum amount of solute that can dissolve in a solvent, expressed in moles per liter.
- ICE ChartA tool used to calculate changes in concentrations of species in equilibrium reactions.
- Equilibrium ConstantA value expressing the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
- ProductsThe ions in solution resulting from the dissolution of an ionic solid.
- ReactantsThe initial substances in a chemical reaction, often ignored in Ksp calculations if solid.
- CoefficientsNumbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of moles of each substance.
- ConcentrationThe amount of a substance per defined space, often expressed in moles per liter.
- SolidsSubstances with definite shape and volume, excluded from Ksp equilibrium expressions.
- LiquidsSubstances with definite volume but no fixed shape, excluded from Ksp equilibrium expressions.
- IonsCharged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons, crucial in Ksp calculations.
- ChargesElectrical properties of ions, determining their interactions and solubility.
- Balanced Chemical EquationAn equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, used in Ksp calculations.