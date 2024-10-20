Solubility Product Constant: Ksp definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Solubility Product Constant A type of equilibrium constant measuring the solubility of ionic compounds in a solvent.

Equilibrium A state where the rate of dissolution and precipitation of a solute are equal.

Ionic Compounds Compounds composed of ions held together by electrostatic forces termed ionic bonding.

Molar Solubility The maximum amount of solute that can dissolve in a solvent, expressed in moles per liter.

ICE Chart A tool used to calculate changes in concentrations of species in equilibrium reactions.

Equilibrium Constant A value expressing the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.

Products The ions in solution resulting from the dissolution of an ionic solid.

Reactants The initial substances in a chemical reaction, often ignored in Ksp calculations if solid.

Coefficients Numbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of moles of each substance.

Concentration The amount of a substance per defined space, often expressed in moles per liter.

Solids Substances with definite shape and volume, excluded from Ksp equilibrium expressions.

Liquids Substances with definite volume but no fixed shape, excluded from Ksp equilibrium expressions.

Ions Charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons, crucial in Ksp calculations.

Charges Electrical properties of ions, determining their interactions and solubility.