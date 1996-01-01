Solubility Product Constant: Ksp quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which expression can be used to calculate the solubility of CaCO3? The Ksp expression for CaCO3 is Ksp = [Ca2+][CO3^2-]. To calculate solubility, set [Ca2+] = [CO3^2-] = s, so Ksp = s^2, where s is the molar solubility.

What is the solubility of La(IO3)3 in water if its Ksp is 7.5 × 10^-12? Let the solubility of La(IO3)3 be s. It dissociates as La(IO3)3 → La^3+ + 3 IO3^-. So, [La^3+] = s and [IO3^-] = 3s. Ksp = [La^3+][IO3^-]^3 = s × (3s)^3 = 27s^4. Set 27s^4 = 7.5 × 10^-12 and solve for s: s = (7.5 × 10^-12 / 27)^(1/4) ≈ 5.6 × 10^-4 M.

What is the solubility of PbF2 in water if its Ksp is 3.6 × 10^-8? Let the solubility of PbF2 be s. PbF2 → Pb^2+ + 2 F^-. [Pb^2+] = s, [F^-] = 2s. Ksp = [Pb^2+][F^-]^2 = s × (2s)^2 = 4s^3. Set 4s^3 = 3.6 × 10^-8 and solve for s: s = (3.6 × 10^-8 / 4)^(1/3) ≈ 2.1 × 10^-3 M.

C2D3 has a solubility product constant (Ksp) of 9.14 × 10^-9. What is the molar solubility of C2D3? Assume C2D3 dissociates as C2D3 → 2 C^+ + 3 D^-. Let s be the solubility. [C^+] = 2s, [D^-] = 3s. Ksp = [C^+]^2 [D^-]^3 = (2s)^2 × (3s)^3 = 4s^2 × 27s^3 = 108s^5. Set 108s^5 = 9.14 × 10^-9 and solve for s: s = (9.14 × 10^-9 / 108)^(1/5) ≈ 1.1 × 10^-2 M.

What is the solubility of CaF2 (Ksp = 4.0 × 10^-11) in 0.030 M NaF? CaF2 → Ca^2+ + 2 F^-. In 0.030 M NaF, [F^-] = 0.030 M. Let s be the solubility of CaF2. Ksp = [Ca^2+][F^-]^2 = s × (0.030)^2 = 4.0 × 10^-11. Solve for s: s = 4.0 × 10^-11 / (0.030)^2 ≈ 4.4 × 10^-8 M.

Express Ksp in terms of molar solubility. For a salt AxBy that dissociates as AxBy → x A^y+ + y B^x-, let s be the molar solubility. Then, [A^y+] = x s, [B^x-] = y s. Ksp = [A^y+]^x [B^x-]^y = (x s)^x × (y s)^y = x^x y^y s^(x+y).