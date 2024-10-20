Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions definitions
1/15
  • Spontaneity
    The natural tendency of a process to occur without continuous external energy.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where reactants and products are formed at equal rates, favoring product formation in spontaneous reactions.
  • Thermodynamics
    The study of energy changes, determining if a reaction can occur naturally.
  • Kinetics
    The study of reaction rates, independent of whether a reaction is spontaneous.
  • Diamond
    A form of carbon that can spontaneously convert to graphite over millions of years.
  • Graphite
    A form of carbon that requires energy to convert into diamond, a non-spontaneous process.
  • Photosynthesis
    A non-spontaneous process requiring sunlight to convert CO2 and water into glucose and oxygen.
  • Cellular Respiration
    A spontaneous process converting glucose and oxygen into CO2 and water naturally.
  • Reactants
    Substances that undergo change during a reaction, forming products in spontaneous reactions.
  • Products
    Substances formed from reactants, favored at equilibrium in spontaneous reactions.
  • Energy Source
    External input required for non-spontaneous reactions to proceed.
  • Natural Process
    A process that occurs without external energy, characteristic of spontaneous reactions.
  • Unnatural Process
    A process requiring constant external energy, characteristic of non-spontaneous reactions.
  • CO2
    Carbon dioxide, a reactant in photosynthesis and a product in cellular respiration.
  • Glucose
    A sugar produced in photosynthesis and consumed in cellular respiration.