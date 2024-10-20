Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions definitions Flashcards
Back
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- SpontaneityThe natural tendency of a process to occur without continuous external energy.
- EquilibriumA state where reactants and products are formed at equal rates, favoring product formation in spontaneous reactions.
- ThermodynamicsThe study of energy changes, determining if a reaction can occur naturally.
- KineticsThe study of reaction rates, independent of whether a reaction is spontaneous.
- DiamondA form of carbon that can spontaneously convert to graphite over millions of years.
- GraphiteA form of carbon that requires energy to convert into diamond, a non-spontaneous process.
- PhotosynthesisA non-spontaneous process requiring sunlight to convert CO2 and water into glucose and oxygen.
- Cellular RespirationA spontaneous process converting glucose and oxygen into CO2 and water naturally.
- ReactantsSubstances that undergo change during a reaction, forming products in spontaneous reactions.
- ProductsSubstances formed from reactants, favored at equilibrium in spontaneous reactions.
- Energy SourceExternal input required for non-spontaneous reactions to proceed.
- Natural ProcessA process that occurs without external energy, characteristic of spontaneous reactions.
- Unnatural ProcessA process requiring constant external energy, characteristic of non-spontaneous reactions.
- CO2Carbon dioxide, a reactant in photosynthesis and a product in cellular respiration.
- GlucoseA sugar produced in photosynthesis and consumed in cellular respiration.