Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Spontaneity The natural tendency of a process to occur without continuous external energy.

Equilibrium A state where reactants and products are formed at equal rates, favoring product formation in spontaneous reactions.

Thermodynamics The study of energy changes, determining if a reaction can occur naturally.

Kinetics The study of reaction rates, independent of whether a reaction is spontaneous.

Diamond A form of carbon that can spontaneously convert to graphite over millions of years.

Graphite A form of carbon that requires energy to convert into diamond, a non-spontaneous process.

Photosynthesis A non-spontaneous process requiring sunlight to convert CO2 and water into glucose and oxygen.

Cellular Respiration A spontaneous process converting glucose and oxygen into CO2 and water naturally.

Reactants Substances that undergo change during a reaction, forming products in spontaneous reactions.

Products Substances formed from reactants, favored at equilibrium in spontaneous reactions.

Energy Source External input required for non-spontaneous reactions to proceed.

Natural Process A process that occurs without external energy, characteristic of spontaneous reactions.

Unnatural Process A process requiring constant external energy, characteristic of non-spontaneous reactions.

CO2 Carbon dioxide, a reactant in photosynthesis and a product in cellular respiration.