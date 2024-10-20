Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions quiz Flashcards

Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following would allow an energetically unfavorable process to occur in the cell: A) Presence of a catalyst, B) Increase in temperature, C) Continuous external energy input, D) Decrease in entropy?
    C) Continuous external energy input would allow an energetically unfavorable process to occur in the cell.
  • Which of the following processes is considered energetically unfavorable: A) Cellular respiration, B) Photosynthesis, C) Conversion of diamond to graphite, D) Melting of ice at room temperature?
    B) Photosynthesis is considered energetically unfavorable as it requires sunlight to proceed.
  • What is the main difference between spontaneous and non-spontaneous reactions?
    Spontaneous reactions occur naturally without the need for continuous external energy, while non-spontaneous reactions require a constant energy input.
  • Does the spontaneity of a reaction determine its speed?
    No, spontaneity does not determine the speed of a reaction; a spontaneous reaction can be slow or fast.
  • What is an example of a spontaneous reaction mentioned in the transcript?
    The conversion of diamond to graphite is an example of a spontaneous reaction.
  • Why is the formation of diamonds from graphite considered non-spontaneous?
    The formation of diamonds from graphite is non-spontaneous because it requires significant energy input, such as heat and pressure.
  • What role does sunlight play in photosynthesis?
    Sunlight acts as the external energy source required for the non-spontaneous process of photosynthesis.
  • What is the relationship between thermodynamics and spontaneity?
    Thermodynamics deals with the spontaneity of reactions, determining if a reaction can occur naturally.
  • What is an example of a non-spontaneous reaction that occurs in nature?
    Photosynthesis is an example of a non-spontaneous reaction that occurs in nature, requiring sunlight to proceed.
  • How does cellular respiration relate to spontaneity?
    Cellular respiration is a spontaneous process, as it naturally converts glucose and oxygen into CO2 and water without external energy input.