Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions quiz Flashcards

Which of the following would allow an energetically unfavorable process to occur in the cell: A) Presence of a catalyst, B) Increase in temperature, C) Continuous external energy input, D) Decrease in entropy?
C) Continuous external energy input would allow an energetically unfavorable process to occur in the cell.
Which of the following processes is considered energetically unfavorable: A) Cellular respiration, B) Photosynthesis, C) Conversion of diamond to graphite, D) Melting of ice at room temperature?
B) Photosynthesis is considered energetically unfavorable as it requires sunlight to proceed.
What is the main difference between spontaneous and non-spontaneous reactions?
Spontaneous reactions occur naturally without the need for continuous external energy, while non-spontaneous reactions require a constant energy input.
Does the spontaneity of a reaction determine its speed?
No, spontaneity does not determine the speed of a reaction; a spontaneous reaction can be slow or fast.
What is an example of a spontaneous reaction mentioned in the transcript?
The conversion of diamond to graphite is an example of a spontaneous reaction.
Why is the formation of diamonds from graphite considered non-spontaneous?
The formation of diamonds from graphite is non-spontaneous because it requires significant energy input, such as heat and pressure.
What role does sunlight play in photosynthesis?
Sunlight acts as the external energy source required for the non-spontaneous process of photosynthesis.
What is the relationship between thermodynamics and spontaneity?
Thermodynamics deals with the spontaneity of reactions, determining if a reaction can occur naturally.
What is an example of a non-spontaneous reaction that occurs in nature?
Photosynthesis is an example of a non-spontaneous reaction that occurs in nature, requiring sunlight to proceed.
How does cellular respiration relate to spontaneity?
Cellular respiration is a spontaneous process, as it naturally converts glucose and oxygen into CO2 and water without external energy input.