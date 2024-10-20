Skip to main content
Standard Reduction Potentials definitions Flashcards

Standard Reduction Potentials definitions
  • Oxidation
    A chemical process involving the loss of electrons by a species.
  • Reduction
    A chemical process involving the gain of electrons by a species.
  • Standard Reduction Potential
    A measure of the tendency of a chemical species to gain electrons under standard conditions.
  • Standard Conditions
    Conditions set at 25°C, 1 atmosphere pressure, 1 M concentration, and pH 7.
  • Standard Hydrogen Electrode
    A reference electrode with a standard reduction potential of zero.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    A substance that gains electrons and is reduced in a chemical reaction.
  • Reducing Agent
    A substance that loses electrons and is oxidized in a chemical reaction.
  • Half Reaction
    A representation of either the oxidation or reduction process in a redox reaction.
  • Fluorine
    An element with the highest standard reduction potential, indicating strong oxidizing ability.
  • Lithium
    An element with a low standard reduction potential, indicating strong reducing ability.
  • Electrons
    Subatomic particles involved in oxidation and reduction processes.
  • pH
    A scale used to specify the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution.