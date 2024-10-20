Standard Reduction Potentials definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Oxidation A chemical process involving the loss of electrons by a species.

Reduction A chemical process involving the gain of electrons by a species.

Standard Reduction Potential A measure of the tendency of a chemical species to gain electrons under standard conditions.

Standard Conditions Conditions set at 25°C, 1 atmosphere pressure, 1 M concentration, and pH 7.

Standard Hydrogen Electrode A reference electrode with a standard reduction potential of zero.

Oxidizing Agent A substance that gains electrons and is reduced in a chemical reaction.

Reducing Agent A substance that loses electrons and is oxidized in a chemical reaction.

Half Reaction A representation of either the oxidation or reduction process in a redox reaction.

Fluorine An element with the highest standard reduction potential, indicating strong oxidizing ability.

Lithium An element with a low standard reduction potential, indicating strong reducing ability.

Electrons Subatomic particles involved in oxidation and reduction processes.