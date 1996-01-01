Standard Reduction Potentials quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following statements is NOT true about standard reduction potentials?
Standard reduction potentials are measured under standard conditions (25°C, 1 atm, 1 M concentration, pH 7), with higher values indicating a greater tendency for reduction. The standard hydrogen electrode is assigned a value of zero. A statement that is NOT true would be: 'Standard reduction potentials are measured under non-standard conditions.'
Using the provided information, determine the standard reduction potentials (at 25°C) for Cu²⁺ and Cd²⁺.
The standard reduction potential for Cu²⁺ (Cu²⁺ + 2e⁻ → Cu) is higher than that for Cd²⁺ (Cd²⁺ + 2e⁻ → Cd), indicating Cu²⁺ is more likely to be reduced. Exact values are not given in the materials, but Cu²⁺ has a positive E° and Cd²⁺ has a negative E° under standard conditions.
What is the potential of a standard hydrogen electrode under standard conditions?
The potential of a standard hydrogen electrode (SHE) under standard conditions is defined as 0 volts.
What does it mean if electrons appear as reactants in a half-reaction?
It means the reaction is a reduction, since electrons are gained by the species.
How does the standard reduction potential of fluorine compare to other elements?
Fluorine has the highest standard reduction potential, making it the most likely to be reduced among the elements listed.
What is the relationship between the strength of an oxidizing agent and its standard reduction potential?
A higher standard reduction potential indicates a stronger oxidizing agent because it is more likely to gain electrons.
What happens to the likelihood of oxidation as you move down the standard reduction potential list?
The likelihood of oxidation increases as the standard reduction potential decreases down the list.
Why is the standard hydrogen electrode considered a 'border' in reduction potential charts?
It serves as the reference point (E° = 0) to compare whether other substances are stronger oxidizing or reducing agents.
What type of agent is a substance that is being oxidized in a redox reaction?
A substance being oxidized acts as a reducing agent because it donates electrons to another species.
How can you use oxidation numbers to identify reduction in a half-reaction?
If the oxidation number of an element decreases in the reaction, it indicates that reduction has occurred.