Standard Temperature and Pressure definitions Flashcards

Standard Temperature and Pressure A reference point for gas calculations, defined as 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atmosphere.

STP Abbreviation for Standard Temperature and Pressure, used in gas calculations.

Kelvin The temperature scale used in gas calculations, where 0°C equals 273.15 K.

Atmosphere A unit of pressure used in STP, equivalent to 101.325 kPa.

Standard Molar Volume The volume occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at STP, equal to 22.4 liters.

Ideal Gas A hypothetical gas that perfectly follows the ideal gas law under all conditions.

Mole A unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 particles, used to measure substance amount.

Conversion Factor A ratio used to convert between units, such as moles to liters at STP.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a gas, often measured in liters at STP.

Ideal Gas Constant A constant (R) used in the ideal gas law, typically 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K.