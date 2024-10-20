Skip to main content
Standard Temperature and Pressure definitions Flashcards

Standard Temperature and Pressure definitions
  • Standard Temperature and Pressure
    A reference point for gas calculations, defined as 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atmosphere.
  • STP
    Abbreviation for Standard Temperature and Pressure, used in gas calculations.
  • Kelvin
    The temperature scale used in gas calculations, where 0°C equals 273.15 K.
  • Atmosphere
    A unit of pressure used in STP, equivalent to 101.325 kPa.
  • Standard Molar Volume
    The volume occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at STP, equal to 22.4 liters.
  • Ideal Gas
    A hypothetical gas that perfectly follows the ideal gas law under all conditions.
  • Mole
    A unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 particles, used to measure substance amount.
  • Conversion Factor
    A ratio used to convert between units, such as moles to liters at STP.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by a gas, often measured in liters at STP.
  • Ideal Gas Constant
    A constant (R) used in the ideal gas law, typically 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K.
  • Gas Calculations
    Mathematical computations involving the properties and behaviors of gases.