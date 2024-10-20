Standard Temperature and Pressure definitions Flashcards
Standard Temperature and Pressure definitions
- Standard Temperature and PressureA reference point for gas calculations, defined as 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atmosphere.
- STPAbbreviation for Standard Temperature and Pressure, used in gas calculations.
- KelvinThe temperature scale used in gas calculations, where 0°C equals 273.15 K.
- AtmosphereA unit of pressure used in STP, equivalent to 101.325 kPa.
- Standard Molar VolumeThe volume occupied by one mole of an ideal gas at STP, equal to 22.4 liters.
- Ideal GasA hypothetical gas that perfectly follows the ideal gas law under all conditions.
- MoleA unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 particles, used to measure substance amount.
- Conversion FactorA ratio used to convert between units, such as moles to liters at STP.
- VolumeThe amount of space occupied by a gas, often measured in liters at STP.
- Ideal Gas ConstantA constant (R) used in the ideal gas law, typically 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K.
- Gas CalculationsMathematical computations involving the properties and behaviors of gases.