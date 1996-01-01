Standard Temperature and Pressure quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which describes the volume of 1 mole of an ideal gas at standard temperature and pressure (STP)? At STP, 1 mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters.

What is the volume of 2 moles of chlorine gas at STP? 2 moles of chlorine gas at STP occupy 44.8 liters (2 × 22.4 L).

Which gas occupies the highest volume at STP? At STP, 1 mole of any ideal gas occupies the same volume: 22.4 liters.

Which values describe standard temperature and pressure (STP)? STP is defined as 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atmosphere of pressure.

In which location would the air most likely be at standard temperature and pressure? Air at sea level and 0°C is most likely to be at STP.

What volume will 35.9 g of hydrogen gas (H2) occupy at STP? 35.9 g H2 is 17.8 mol; at STP, it occupies 398.7 liters (17.8 × 22.4 L).