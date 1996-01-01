Standard Temperature and Pressure quiz #1 Flashcards
Standard Temperature and Pressure quiz #1
Which describes the volume of 1 mole of an ideal gas at standard temperature and pressure (STP)?
At STP, 1 mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters.What is the volume of 2 moles of chlorine gas at STP?
2 moles of chlorine gas at STP occupy 44.8 liters (2 × 22.4 L).Which gas occupies the highest volume at STP?
At STP, 1 mole of any ideal gas occupies the same volume: 22.4 liters.Which values describe standard temperature and pressure (STP)?
STP is defined as 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atmosphere of pressure.In which location would the air most likely be at standard temperature and pressure?
Air at sea level and 0°C is most likely to be at STP.What volume will 35.9 g of hydrogen gas (H2) occupy at STP?
35.9 g H2 is 17.8 mol; at STP, it occupies 398.7 liters (17.8 × 22.4 L).At STP, what is the volume of 1 mole of any ideal gas?
At STP, 1 mole of any ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters.Which is the volume that 1 mole of gas occupies at 0.00°C and 1.00 atm pressure?
1 mole of gas at 0.00°C and 1.00 atm occupies 22.4 liters.What are standard conditions for gas measurements?
Standard conditions are 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atm pressure.Which sample at STP has the same chemical properties as 10 grams of Al(s) at STP?
Another sample of Al(s) at STP will have the same chemical properties.What is the volume of 1 mole of gas at standard temperature and pressure (STP)?
1 mole of gas at STP occupies 22.4 liters.Under what conditions of temperature and pressure are gases most likely to behave ideally?
Gases behave most ideally at high temperature and low pressure.What volume will one mole of a gas occupy under standard temperature and pressure?
One mole of a gas at STP occupies 22.4 liters.Which represents the correct mass-volume relationship at STP?
At STP, 1 mole of any ideal gas (molar mass in grams) occupies 22.4 liters.Which gas sample has the greatest volume at STP?
At STP, equal moles of any gas have equal volumes; more moles mean greater volume.What is meant by the term 'standard conditions'?
Standard conditions refer to 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atm pressure.Which of the following gases at STP would have the greatest volume?
At STP, the gas sample with the most moles has the greatest volume.Which of the following would be a likely diffusion rate for a gas molecule at STP?
At STP, gas molecules diffuse at a rate determined by their molar mass; lighter gases diffuse faster.A set of standard conditions (STP) is often used in gas calculations. Why?
STP provides a reference for comparing gas volumes and simplifies calculations.Which cylinder at STP will contain the greatest number of gas particles?
The cylinder with the greatest number of moles contains the most particles at STP.Under what conditions is the molar volume of a gas equal to 22.4 L?
At STP (0°C and 1 atm), the molar volume of a gas is 22.4 liters.What conditions are represented by the abbreviation STP?
STP stands for 0°C (273.15 K) and 1 atm pressure.For which gas will one mole occupy 22.4 liters at standard temperature and pressure?
Any ideal gas will occupy 22.4 liters per mole at STP.At standard temperature and pressure, what is the volume of 1 mole of an ideal gas?
At STP, 1 mole of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 liters.What is the molar volume of a gas at STP?
The molar volume of a gas at STP is 22.4 liters per mole.What is the volume of 1.0 mole of hydrogen gas at standard temperature and pressure?
1.0 mole of hydrogen gas at STP occupies 22.4 liters.What is the molar volume of a gas at standard temperature and pressure?
The molar volume at STP is 22.4 liters per mole.Which of the following gas samples would have the largest number of representative particles at STP?
The sample with the greatest number of moles has the largest number of particles at STP.What is the molar volume of any gas at STP?
Any gas at STP has a molar volume of 22.4 liters per mole.What are the values for standard temperature and pressure?
Standard temperature is 0°C (273.15 K); standard pressure is 1 atm.What are the standard temperature and pressure values for sea level?
At sea level, standard temperature is 0°C (273.15 K) and pressure is 1 atm.What is the molar volume of a gas at standard temperature and pressure? 1.0 L, 2.4 L, 11.2 L, or 22.4 L?
The molar volume of a gas at STP is 22.4 liters.What is the volume of 12.0 grams of oxygen gas at STP? (Atomic mass: O = 15.99 grams/mole)
12.0 g O2 is 0.375 mol; at STP, it occupies 8.4 liters (0.375 × 22.4 L).Which statement is true at STP? (The atomic mass of Mg is 24.31 u.)
At STP, 1 mole of Mg atoms has a mass of 24.31 g and occupies 22.4 L if it were a gas.What volume would 3.01 × 10^23 molecules of oxygen gas occupy at STP? 11.2 mL, 22.4 mL, 11.2 L, or 22.4 L?
3.01 × 10^23 molecules is 0.5 mol; at STP, it occupies 11.2 liters.At 298 K and 1 atm, what is the molar volume of an ideal gas?
At 298 K and 1 atm, the molar volume is about 24.45 liters.Which volume will be occupied by a gas containing 6.02 × 10^23 atoms at STP?
6.02 × 10^23 atoms is 1 mole; at STP, it occupies 22.4 liters.At STP, which gas sample has the same number of molecules as 2.0 liters of CH4(g) at STP?
Any 2.0 liter sample of any ideal gas at STP has the same number of molecules as 2.0 liters of CH4 at STP.The molar volume of a gas at STP occupies ____.
The molar volume of a gas at STP occupies 22.4 liters per mole.At STP, a 50-gram sample of H2O(l) and a 100-gram sample of H2O(l) have what in common?
Both samples are liquid water and do not follow the gas molar volume rule at STP.