Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands definitions Flashcards

Crystal Field Splitting Energy Energy difference between lower and higher orbitals in a metal complex influenced by ligand type.

Octahedral Complex A coordination compound where a central metal atom is surrounded by six ligands.

Strong-Field Ligand Ligands that cause a large energy gap between orbitals, leading to a large crystal field splitting energy.

Weak-Field Ligand Ligands that result in a small energy gap between orbitals, causing a small crystal field splitting energy.

Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals that have the same energy level, often seen with weak-field ligands.

Cyanide A strong-field ligand known for creating the largest crystal field splitting energy.

Iodine A weak-field ligand associated with the smallest crystal field splitting energy.

Ethylenediamine A strong-field ligand that contributes to a large crystal field splitting energy.

Ammonia A strong-field ligand that increases the crystal field splitting energy.

Halogens Elements in group 7A, often weak-field ligands, ordered from fluorine to iodine.

Fluorine A halogen and weak-field ligand, part of the order from strong to weak ligands.

Chlorine A halogen and weak-field ligand, following fluorine in ligand strength.

Bromine A halogen and weak-field ligand, positioned before iodine in ligand strength.

Water A weak-field ligand that precedes halogens in the order of ligand strength.