Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves definitions Flashcards

Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves definitions
Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves definitions
- Titration CurveGraph showing pH change as titrant is added to titrate, often sigmoidal for strong acid-base reactions.
- Equivalence PointThe point in titration where the amount of titrant equals the amount of titrate, typically pH 7 for strong acids and bases.
- Sigmoidal ShapeCharacteristic S-shaped curve in titration indicating a sharp pH change at the equivalence point.
- TitrateThe solution of known concentration in a titration, which reacts with the titrant.
- TitrantThe solution added to the titrate during titration to determine concentration.
- NeutralizationReaction between an acid and a base resulting in a pH of 7 at the equivalence point.
- Strong AcidAn acid that completely dissociates in solution, starting titration at low pH.
- Strong BaseA base that completely dissociates in solution, starting titration at high pH.
- pHA measure of acidity or alkalinity of a solution, crucial in determining titration progress.
- Excess TitrantThe remaining titrant after the equivalence point, causing pH to rise or fall gradually.