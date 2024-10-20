Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves definitions

Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves definitions
  • Titration Curve
    Graph showing pH change as titrant is added to titrate, often sigmoidal for strong acid-base reactions.
  • Equivalence Point
    The point in titration where the amount of titrant equals the amount of titrate, typically pH 7 for strong acids and bases.
  • Sigmoidal Shape
    Characteristic S-shaped curve in titration indicating a sharp pH change at the equivalence point.
  • Titrate
    The solution of known concentration in a titration, which reacts with the titrant.
  • Titrant
    The solution added to the titrate during titration to determine concentration.
  • Neutralization
    Reaction between an acid and a base resulting in a pH of 7 at the equivalence point.
  • Strong Acid
    An acid that completely dissociates in solution, starting titration at low pH.
  • Strong Base
    A base that completely dissociates in solution, starting titration at high pH.
  • pH
    A measure of acidity or alkalinity of a solution, crucial in determining titration progress.
  • Excess Titrant
    The remaining titrant after the equivalence point, causing pH to rise or fall gradually.