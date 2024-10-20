Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Titration Curve Graph showing pH change as titrant is added to titrate, often sigmoidal for strong acid-base reactions.

Equivalence Point The point in titration where the amount of titrant equals the amount of titrate, typically pH 7 for strong acids and bases.

Sigmoidal Shape Characteristic S-shaped curve in titration indicating a sharp pH change at the equivalence point.

Titrate The solution of known concentration in a titration, which reacts with the titrant.

Titrant The solution added to the titrate during titration to determine concentration.

Neutralization Reaction between an acid and a base resulting in a pH of 7 at the equivalence point.

Strong Acid An acid that completely dissociates in solution, starting titration at low pH.

Strong Base A base that completely dissociates in solution, starting titration at high pH.

pH A measure of acidity or alkalinity of a solution, crucial in determining titration progress.