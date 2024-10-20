Subatomic Particles quiz #2 Flashcards
Subatomic Particles quiz #2
Which subatomic particles each have a mass of approximately 1 u?
Protons and neutrons each have a mass of approximately 1 u.Which atomic particle has a negative charge?
The electron has a negative charge.Which sub-atomic particle is positively charged and found in the nucleus?
The proton is positively charged and found in the nucleus.Which of the following statements correctly describe subatomic particles? (a) Electrons are heavier than protons (b) Neutrons have no charge (c) Protons are negatively charged
Neutrons have no charge.What subatomic particle is mobile in metallic bonding?
Electrons are mobile in metallic bonding.Which subatomic particles are most involved in chemical bonding?
Electrons are most involved in chemical bonding.What are the subatomic particles called that surround the nucleus and are negatively charged?
Electrons are the subatomic particles that surround the nucleus and are negatively charged.Which subatomic particles have no effect on the net charge of an atom?
Neutrons have no effect on the net charge of an atom.Which particle(s) may be found in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons may be found in the nucleus of an atom.Which of the following atomic particles is positively charged? (a) Electron (b) Neutron (c) Proton
The proton is positively charged.Which list describes the particles that make up an atom?
Protons, neutrons, and electrons make up an atom.Which particles are found in the nucleus?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.What is the name for the items in this group as a whole: protons, neutrons, and electrons?
They are called subatomic particles.Which atomic particles are in a unique cloud outside of the nucleus of the atom?
Electrons are in a unique cloud outside of the nucleus of the atom.Which statement is true about a proton and an electron?
A proton has a positive charge and is located in the nucleus, while an electron has a negative charge and orbits the nucleus.Which subatomic particle surrounds the nucleus and is negatively charged?
The electron surrounds the nucleus and is negatively charged.What is the charge and location of an electron?
An electron has a negative charge and is located in the electron cloud around the nucleus.What is the charge and location of a neutron?
A neutron has no charge and is located in the nucleus.Which subatomic particles contribute the most to the mass of an atom?
Protons and neutrons contribute the most to the mass of an atom.What is the name of the subatomic particles located farthest from the nucleus of the atom?
Electrons are located farthest from the nucleus of the atom.Which of the following is an example of a subatomic particle? (a) Molecule (b) Proton (c) Atom
Proton is an example of a subatomic particle.Which subatomic particle(s) are found in the nucleus of the atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of the atom.Which statement about subatomic particles is not true? (a) Electrons are heavier than protons (b) Neutrons have no charge (c) Protons are positively charged
Electrons are heavier than protons is not true.Which statement is not true about subatomic particles? (a) Protons are positively charged (b) Neutrons have no charge (c) Electrons are heavier than protons
Electrons are heavier than protons is not true.Which two subatomic particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.What subatomic particles are found in the nucleus?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.What subatomic particles are found in the nucleus of an atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of an atom.Which of the following is not a subatomic particle? (a) Proton (b) Neutron (c) Molecule
Molecule is not a subatomic particle.What subatomic particle is involved in chemical bonds?
Electrons are involved in chemical bonds.What subatomic particle is involved in bonding?
Electrons are involved in bonding.Which subatomic particle is not found at the center of the atom?
The electron is not found at the center of the atom.Which subatomic particle is positively charged and found in the nucleus?
The proton is positively charged and found in the nucleus.Which best describes the relationship between subatomic particles in any neutral atom?
In a neutral atom, the number of protons equals the number of electrons.Which of these subatomic particles are found in the nucleus of the atom?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus of the atom.What is the charge and location of a proton?
A proton has a positive charge and is located in the nucleus.Which subatomic particle is attracted to the nucleus?
The electron is attracted to the nucleus due to its negative charge.Which subatomic particles are found in the nucleus?
Protons and neutrons are found in the nucleus.Which of the following subatomic particles can be found inside the nucleus of an atom? (a) Electron (b) Proton (c) Neutron
Protons and neutrons can be found inside the nucleus of an atom.Which particle is a neutron most equal to in mass?
A neutron is most equal in mass to a proton.Which atomic particle has no charge?
The neutron has no charge.