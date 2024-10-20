Subatomic Particles quiz #3 Flashcards
Subatomic Particles quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
What’s the difference between a proton and a positively charged hydrogen ion?
A proton is a subatomic particle with a positive charge, while a positively charged hydrogen ion (H+) is a hydrogen atom that has lost its electron, essentially becoming a proton.Which of the following correctly pairs the particles of an atom with their physical properties? (a) Protons - negative charge (b) Neutrons - no charge (c) Electrons - positive charge
Neutrons - no charge is the correct pairing.