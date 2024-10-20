Skip to main content
Test for Ions and Gases definitions Flashcards

Test for Ions and Gases definitions
  • Anions
    Negatively charged ions that can be identified through specific chemical tests.
  • Chloride Ion
    Forms a white precipitate of silver chloride when reacted with nitric acid and silver nitrate.
  • Bromide Ion
    Produces a creamy white precipitate of silver bromide with nitric acid and silver nitrate.
  • Iodide Ion
    Results in a yellow precipitate of silver iodide when combined with nitric acid and silver nitrate.
  • Carbonate Ion
    Reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce carbon dioxide gas and forms a white precipitate with magnesium sulfate.
  • Bicarbonate Ion
    Also known as hydrogen carbonate, it releases carbon dioxide gas with hydrochloric acid but no precipitate with magnesium sulfate.
  • Sulfate Ion
    Forms a white precipitate of barium sulfate with barium chloride and requires strong heating to release sulfur trioxide gas.
  • Bisulfate Ion
    Produces sulfur trioxide gas with light heating and releases more CO2 with sodium carbonate.
  • Sulfide Ion
    Releases sulfur dioxide gas with a strong odor when reacted with hydrochloric acid.
  • Nitrate Ion
    Identified by the brown ring test, forming a brown ring with cold iron(II) sulfate and sulfuric acid.
  • Precipitate
    A solid formed in a solution during a chemical reaction, indicating the presence of specific ions.
  • Silver Nitrate
    Reagent used to detect halide ions by forming distinct colored precipitates.
  • Nitric Acid
    Used in combination with silver nitrate to test for halide ions in a solution.
  • Hydrochloric Acid
    Reacts with carbonate and sulfide ions to release gases, aiding in their identification.
  • Magnesium Sulfate
    Differentiates between carbonate and bicarbonate ions by forming a precipitate only with carbonate.