Test for Ions and Gases definitions Flashcards

Anions Negatively charged ions that can be identified through specific chemical tests.

Chloride Ion Forms a white precipitate of silver chloride when reacted with nitric acid and silver nitrate.

Bromide Ion Produces a creamy white precipitate of silver bromide with nitric acid and silver nitrate.

Iodide Ion Results in a yellow precipitate of silver iodide when combined with nitric acid and silver nitrate.

Carbonate Ion Reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce carbon dioxide gas and forms a white precipitate with magnesium sulfate.

Bicarbonate Ion Also known as hydrogen carbonate, it releases carbon dioxide gas with hydrochloric acid but no precipitate with magnesium sulfate.

Sulfate Ion Forms a white precipitate of barium sulfate with barium chloride and requires strong heating to release sulfur trioxide gas.

Bisulfate Ion Produces sulfur trioxide gas with light heating and releases more CO2 with sodium carbonate.

Sulfide Ion Releases sulfur dioxide gas with a strong odor when reacted with hydrochloric acid.

Nitrate Ion Identified by the brown ring test, forming a brown ring with cold iron(II) sulfate and sulfuric acid.

Precipitate A solid formed in a solution during a chemical reaction, indicating the presence of specific ions.

Silver Nitrate Reagent used to detect halide ions by forming distinct colored precipitates.

Nitric Acid Used in combination with silver nitrate to test for halide ions in a solution.

Hydrochloric Acid Reacts with carbonate and sulfide ions to release gases, aiding in their identification.