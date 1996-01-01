Test for Ions and Gases quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

How does hydrogen gas behave in a flame test? Hydrogen gas itself does not produce a characteristic color in a flame test; instead, it burns with a pale blue flame and may produce a 'pop' sound when ignited, indicating its presence.

What happens when iodine comes into contact with starch? When iodine comes into contact with starch, it forms a deep blue or black color, indicating the presence of starch.

What test is used to identify the presence of hydrogen gas? The presence of hydrogen gas is identified by the 'pop' test, where a burning splint is brought near the gas, and a popping sound confirms hydrogen.

What color flame will sodium ions (Na+) create in a flame test? Sodium ions (Na+) produce a bright yellow flame in a flame test.

Given an image of a Benedict's test for reducing sugar, how can you tell if the result is positive or negative? A positive Benedict's test for reducing sugar shows a color change from blue to orange, red, or green, while a negative result remains blue.

Which chemical is responsible for a positive confirmatory test for silver ions? Silver ions are confirmed by adding chloride, bromide, or iodide ions, which form characteristic precipitates with silver nitrate.