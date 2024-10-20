Skip to main content
The Alkyl Groups definitions Flashcards

The Alkyl Groups definitions
  • Alkyl group
    Formed by removing a hydrogen from an alkane, altering the suffix from 'ane' to 'yl'.
  • Pentyl
    An alkyl group derived from pentane by removing a hydrogen atom.
  • Methyl
    An alkyl group with one carbon atom, derived from methane.
  • Ethyl
    An alkyl group with two carbon atoms, derived from ethane.
  • Propyl
    An alkyl group with three carbon atoms, derived from propane.
  • Isopropyl
    A propyl group with the connection on the middle carbon.
  • Butyl
    An alkyl group with four carbon atoms, derived from butane.
  • Sec-butyl
    A butyl group with a secondary carbon connection.
  • Isobutyl
    A butyl group with a branched structure at the end.
  • Tert-butyl
    A butyl group with a tertiary carbon connection.
  • Structural isomer
    Compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity.
  • Constitutional isomer
    Another term for structural isomer, differing in atom connectivity.
  • Tertiary carbon
    A carbon atom connected to three other carbon atoms.
  • Secondary carbon
    A carbon atom connected to two other carbon atoms.
  • Alkane
    A hydrocarbon with single bonds, serving as a base for alkyl groups.