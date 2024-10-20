The Alkyl Groups definitions Flashcards
The Alkyl Groups definitions
- Alkyl groupFormed by removing a hydrogen from an alkane, altering the suffix from 'ane' to 'yl'.
- PentylAn alkyl group derived from pentane by removing a hydrogen atom.
- MethylAn alkyl group with one carbon atom, derived from methane.
- EthylAn alkyl group with two carbon atoms, derived from ethane.
- PropylAn alkyl group with three carbon atoms, derived from propane.
- IsopropylA propyl group with the connection on the middle carbon.
- ButylAn alkyl group with four carbon atoms, derived from butane.
- Sec-butylA butyl group with a secondary carbon connection.
- IsobutylA butyl group with a branched structure at the end.
- Tert-butylA butyl group with a tertiary carbon connection.
- Structural isomerCompounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity.
- Constitutional isomerAnother term for structural isomer, differing in atom connectivity.
- Tertiary carbonA carbon atom connected to three other carbon atoms.
- Secondary carbonA carbon atom connected to two other carbon atoms.
- AlkaneA hydrocarbon with single bonds, serving as a base for alkyl groups.