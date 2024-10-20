The Alkyl Groups definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alkyl group Formed by removing a hydrogen from an alkane, altering the suffix from 'ane' to 'yl'.

Pentyl An alkyl group derived from pentane by removing a hydrogen atom.

Methyl An alkyl group with one carbon atom, derived from methane.

Ethyl An alkyl group with two carbon atoms, derived from ethane.

Propyl An alkyl group with three carbon atoms, derived from propane.

Isopropyl A propyl group with the connection on the middle carbon.

Butyl An alkyl group with four carbon atoms, derived from butane.

Sec-butyl A butyl group with a secondary carbon connection.

Isobutyl A butyl group with a branched structure at the end.

Tert-butyl A butyl group with a tertiary carbon connection.

Structural isomer Compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity.

Constitutional isomer Another term for structural isomer, differing in atom connectivity.

Tertiary carbon A carbon atom connected to three other carbon atoms.

Secondary carbon A carbon atom connected to two other carbon atoms.