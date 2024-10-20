Skip to main content
The Atom definitions Flashcards

The Atom definitions
  • Atom
    The smallest unit of an element, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons.
  • Nucleus
    The central part of an atom, containing protons and neutrons, and is small relative to the atom's size.
  • Protons
    Positively charged subatomic particles found within the nucleus of an atom.
  • Neutrons
    Subatomic particles with no charge, located in the nucleus, acting as a stabilizing force.
  • Electrons
    Negatively charged subatomic particles that orbit the nucleus of an atom.
  • Nuclear Force
    The force that binds protons and neutrons together within the nucleus.
  • Electrostatic Force
    The force that attempts to separate protons and neutrons within the nucleus.
  • Subatomic Particles
    Particles smaller than an atom, including protons, neutrons, and electrons.
  • Positive Charge
    The type of electric charge carried by protons.
  • Negative Charge
    The type of electric charge carried by electrons.
  • Stability
    The condition where nuclear force exceeds electrostatic force, maintaining the nucleus intact.
  • Element
    A substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons.