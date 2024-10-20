The Atom definitions Flashcards
- AtomThe smallest unit of an element, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons.
- NucleusThe central part of an atom, containing protons and neutrons, and is small relative to the atom's size.
- ProtonsPositively charged subatomic particles found within the nucleus of an atom.
- NeutronsSubatomic particles with no charge, located in the nucleus, acting as a stabilizing force.
- ElectronsNegatively charged subatomic particles that orbit the nucleus of an atom.
- Nuclear ForceThe force that binds protons and neutrons together within the nucleus.
- Electrostatic ForceThe force that attempts to separate protons and neutrons within the nucleus.
- Subatomic ParticlesParticles smaller than an atom, including protons, neutrons, and electrons.
- Positive ChargeThe type of electric charge carried by protons.
- Negative ChargeThe type of electric charge carried by electrons.
- StabilityThe condition where nuclear force exceeds electrostatic force, maintaining the nucleus intact.
- ElementA substance consisting of atoms with the same number of protons.