The Atom definitions Flashcards

Atom The smallest unit of an element, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons.

Nucleus The central part of an atom, containing protons and neutrons, and is small relative to the atom's size.

Protons Positively charged subatomic particles found within the nucleus of an atom.

Neutrons Subatomic particles with no charge, located in the nucleus, acting as a stabilizing force.

Electrons Negatively charged subatomic particles that orbit the nucleus of an atom.

Nuclear Force The force that binds protons and neutrons together within the nucleus.

Electrostatic Force The force that attempts to separate protons and neutrons within the nucleus.

Subatomic Particles Particles smaller than an atom, including protons, neutrons, and electrons.

Positive Charge The type of electric charge carried by protons.

Negative Charge The type of electric charge carried by electrons.

Stability The condition where nuclear force exceeds electrostatic force, maintaining the nucleus intact.