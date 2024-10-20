The Atom quiz #1 Flashcards
The Atom quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
What is the atomic number of an atom that has 6 protons?
The atomic number is 6.Which of the following make up the nucleus of an atom? A) Electrons B) Protons C) Neutrons D) Both B and C
D) Both B and CHow many protons does potassium have?
Potassium has 19 protons.What is the atomic number for carbon?
The atomic number for carbon is 6.What is true of all atoms?
All atoms consist of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.If an atom has no charge, what can be said about its protons and electrons?
The number of protons equals the number of electrons.Which element has 16 protons in its nucleus?
Sulfur has 16 protons.Which statement correctly describes the electrons in a water molecule?
Electrons are shared between hydrogen and oxygen atoms, with oxygen having a greater pull on them.What is the atomic number of carbon?
The atomic number of carbon is 6.What are chromosomes made of?
Chromosomes are made of DNA and proteins.How many protons does lithium have?
Lithium has 3 protons.How many protons does sodium have?
Sodium has 11 protons.Which atom in the water molecule is positively charged?
The hydrogen atoms are slightly positively charged.Which part of the atom allows one atom to react with another one?
Electrons allow atoms to react with each other.What is the atomic number of oxygen?
The atomic number of oxygen is 8.If xenon has an atomic number of 54 and a mass number of 108, how many neutrons does it have?
Xenon has 54 neutrons.How many protons are in an atom of magnesium?
Magnesium has 12 protons.Which kind of atom is in both water molecules and carbon dioxide molecules?
Oxygen atoms are in both water and carbon dioxide molecules.How many electrons does fluorine have?
Fluorine has 9 electrons.How many protons are in a lithium atom?
A lithium atom has 3 protons.What is the atomic number of lithium?
The atomic number of lithium is 3.Which of the following are the basic units of matter? A) Atoms B) Molecules C) Cells D) Compounds
A) AtomsWhat is the difference between atoms and molecules?
Atoms are single units of elements, while molecules are composed of two or more atoms bonded together.Which atom in the water molecule is negatively charged?
The oxygen atom is slightly negatively charged.What is the charge of the nucleus of an atom?
The nucleus has a positive charge due to protons.What is the smallest particle of an element that still retains properties of that element?
An atom is the smallest particle of an element that retains its properties.Which statement is true of atoms?
Atoms consist of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.The atomic number tells you what? A) Number of electrons B) Number of protons C) Number of neutrons D) Mass number
B) Number of protonsWhich one of the following is the smallest unit of matter that has all the properties of an element? A) Atom B) Molecule C) Proton D) Electron
A) AtomWhat is the overall charge of an atom?
An atom is electrically neutral overall.How many chromosomes are there in gametes?
Gametes have 23 chromosomes in humans.How many electrons does potassium have?
Potassium has 19 electrons.What is the basic unit of all matter?
The atom is the basic unit of all matter.What is the atomic number of nitrogen?
The atomic number of nitrogen is 7.What are the 3 parts of an ATP molecule?
ATP consists of adenine, ribose, and three phosphate groups.Which atom in a water molecule has a slightly negative charge?
The oxygen atom has a slightly negative charge.What positively charged particle is located at the center of the atom in the nucleus?
Protons are positively charged particles located in the nucleus.What makes water a polar molecule?
Water is polar due to the unequal sharing of electrons between oxygen and hydrogen atoms.Can a single atom be considered a molecule?
No, a molecule consists of two or more atoms bonded together.Which atom(s) pull electrons towards it in a water molecule?
The oxygen atom pulls electrons towards it.