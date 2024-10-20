Skip to main content
The Atom quiz #1 Flashcards

The Atom quiz #1
  • What is the atomic number of an atom that has 6 protons?
    The atomic number is 6.
  • Which of the following make up the nucleus of an atom? A) Electrons B) Protons C) Neutrons D) Both B and C
    D) Both B and C
  • How many protons does potassium have?
    Potassium has 19 protons.
  • What is the atomic number for carbon?
    The atomic number for carbon is 6.
  • What is true of all atoms?
    All atoms consist of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.
  • If an atom has no charge, what can be said about its protons and electrons?
    The number of protons equals the number of electrons.
  • Which element has 16 protons in its nucleus?
    Sulfur has 16 protons.
  • Which statement correctly describes the electrons in a water molecule?
    Electrons are shared between hydrogen and oxygen atoms, with oxygen having a greater pull on them.
  • What is the atomic number of carbon?
    The atomic number of carbon is 6.
  • What are chromosomes made of?
    Chromosomes are made of DNA and proteins.
  • How many protons does lithium have?
    Lithium has 3 protons.
  • How many protons does sodium have?
    Sodium has 11 protons.
  • Which atom in the water molecule is positively charged?
    The hydrogen atoms are slightly positively charged.
  • Which part of the atom allows one atom to react with another one?
    Electrons allow atoms to react with each other.
  • What is the atomic number of oxygen?
    The atomic number of oxygen is 8.
  • If xenon has an atomic number of 54 and a mass number of 108, how many neutrons does it have?
    Xenon has 54 neutrons.
  • How many protons are in an atom of magnesium?
    Magnesium has 12 protons.
  • Which kind of atom is in both water molecules and carbon dioxide molecules?
    Oxygen atoms are in both water and carbon dioxide molecules.
  • How many electrons does fluorine have?
    Fluorine has 9 electrons.
  • How many protons are in a lithium atom?
    A lithium atom has 3 protons.
  • What is the atomic number of lithium?
    The atomic number of lithium is 3.
  • Which of the following are the basic units of matter? A) Atoms B) Molecules C) Cells D) Compounds
    A) Atoms
  • What is the difference between atoms and molecules?
    Atoms are single units of elements, while molecules are composed of two or more atoms bonded together.
  • Which atom in the water molecule is negatively charged?
    The oxygen atom is slightly negatively charged.
  • What is the charge of the nucleus of an atom?
    The nucleus has a positive charge due to protons.
  • What is the smallest particle of an element that still retains properties of that element?
    An atom is the smallest particle of an element that retains its properties.
  • Which statement is true of atoms?
    Atoms consist of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.
  • The atomic number tells you what? A) Number of electrons B) Number of protons C) Number of neutrons D) Mass number
    B) Number of protons
  • Which one of the following is the smallest unit of matter that has all the properties of an element? A) Atom B) Molecule C) Proton D) Electron
    A) Atom
  • What is the overall charge of an atom?
    An atom is electrically neutral overall.
  • How many chromosomes are there in gametes?
    Gametes have 23 chromosomes in humans.
  • How many electrons does potassium have?
    Potassium has 19 electrons.
  • What is the basic unit of all matter?
    The atom is the basic unit of all matter.
  • What is the atomic number of nitrogen?
    The atomic number of nitrogen is 7.
  • What are the 3 parts of an ATP molecule?
    ATP consists of adenine, ribose, and three phosphate groups.
  • Which atom in a water molecule has a slightly negative charge?
    The oxygen atom has a slightly negative charge.
  • What positively charged particle is located at the center of the atom in the nucleus?
    Protons are positively charged particles located in the nucleus.
  • What makes water a polar molecule?
    Water is polar due to the unequal sharing of electrons between oxygen and hydrogen atoms.
  • Can a single atom be considered a molecule?
    No, a molecule consists of two or more atoms bonded together.
  • Which atom(s) pull electrons towards it in a water molecule?
    The oxygen atom pulls electrons towards it.