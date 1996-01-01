The Atom quiz #11 Flashcards
Which statement correctly describes the structure of an atom?
An atom has a nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.How many protons does an atom of tungsten have?
Tungsten has 74 protons.What is the atomic number for an ion that has a charge of +1 and contains 18 electrons?
The atomic number is 19 (potassium), since a +1 ion has lost one electron.What is the number of protons in an atom with the electron configuration of 2-5?
An atom with electron configuration 2-5 has 7 protons (nitrogen).An atom has a mass number of 27 and 14 neutrons. What is the atomic number of this atom?
The atomic number is 13 (mass number 27 minus 14 neutrons).How many electrons are in a neutral atom of lithium?
A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.Which of the following determines the type of element that an atom makes?
The number of protons determines the type of element.How many protons does iodine have?
Iodine has 53 protons.Which quantity determines the identity of an atom?
The number of protons determines the identity of an atom.How many electrons does a neutral atom of lithium (Li) have?
A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.How many protons does lead have?
Lead has 82 protons.What is the mass number for an atom of osmium containing 76 protons and 113 neutrons?
The mass number is 189 (76 protons + 113 neutrons).What part of the atom determines an element’s identity?
The number of protons in the nucleus determines an element's identity.How do protons and electrons differ in their electric charge?
Protons have a positive charge; electrons have a negative charge.Where is the electron located?
The electron is located in the electron cloud surrounding the nucleus.How many protons are in an atom?
The number of protons is equal to the atomic number of the atom.Which statement describes the number of protons in each atom of an element?
Each atom of an element has the same number of protons.How many protons are in the nucleus of lithium (Li)?
Lithium has 3 protons in its nucleus.How many electrons are in a neutral Si atom?
A neutral silicon atom has 14 electrons.What is the charge of the nucleus of every atom?
The nucleus of every atom is positively charged.How many protons does the element cobalt (Co) have?
Cobalt has 27 protons.Which element has 13 protons?
Aluminum has 13 protons.How many protons are there in any Cl atom?
Any chlorine atom has 17 protons.What are the building blocks for all matter including solids?
Atoms are the building blocks for all matter.Which of the following describes an element?
An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom.How many neutrons are in boron?
Boron-11 has 6 neutrons.An atom’s mass number is 210 and its atomic number is 85. How many neutrons does the atom have?
The atom has 125 neutrons (mass number 210 minus atomic number 85).How many energy levels does helium have?
Helium has 1 energy level.How many oxygen atoms are in a water molecule?
A water molecule has 1 oxygen atom.How many neutrons are there in an atom of lead whose mass number is 208?
Lead-208 has 126 neutrons (mass number 208 minus atomic number 82).What does the identity of an element depend on the number of?
The identity of an element depends on the number of protons.Which is the smallest part of an element that retains all of the properties of the element?
An atom is the smallest part of an element that retains its properties.What makes atoms electrically neutral particles?
Atoms are electrically neutral because they have equal numbers of protons and electrons.How many protons are in an atom of aluminum?
Aluminum has 13 protons.How many neutrons does a standard hydrogen atom have in its nucleus?
A standard hydrogen atom has 0 neutrons.Which is the smallest particle?
The atom is the smallest particle of an element.How many bonds can nitrogen make?
Nitrogen typically forms 3 bonds.How many energy levels are there?
The number of energy levels depends on the atom; for example, sodium has 3.What is the mass number of helium?
The most common isotope, helium-4, has a mass number of 4.How big is an atom?
Atoms are about 0.1 to 0.5 nanometers in diameter.