The Atom quiz #11 Flashcards

Which statement correctly describes the structure of an atom? An atom has a nucleus of protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons.

How many protons does an atom of tungsten have? Tungsten has 74 protons.

What is the atomic number for an ion that has a charge of +1 and contains 18 electrons? The atomic number is 19 (potassium), since a +1 ion has lost one electron.

What is the number of protons in an atom with the electron configuration of 2-5? An atom with electron configuration 2-5 has 7 protons (nitrogen).

An atom has a mass number of 27 and 14 neutrons. What is the atomic number of this atom? The atomic number is 13 (mass number 27 minus 14 neutrons).

How many electrons are in a neutral atom of lithium? A neutral lithium atom has 3 electrons.