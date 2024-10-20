The Colligative Properties definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Colligative Properties Properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles, not their identity.

Boiling Point Temperature at which a liquid's vapor pressure equals the external pressure, causing it to vaporize.

Freezing Point Temperature at which a liquid becomes solid, with equilibrium between solid and liquid phases.

Vapor Pressure Pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid at a given temperature.

Osmotic Pressure Force driving water movement from low to high solute concentration through a semipermeable membrane.

Van't Hoff Factor Number of particles a solute dissociates into in solution, affecting colligative properties.

Ionic Compounds Compounds that dissociate into ions in solution, affecting colligative properties significantly.

Covalent Compounds Non-electrolyte compounds that do not dissociate into ions in solution.

Osmolarity Concentration of solute particles in a solution, considering ionic dissociation.

Osmolality Concentration of solute particles per kilogram of solvent, considering ionic dissociation.

Molarity Concentration of a solute in a solution expressed as moles per liter.

Molality Concentration of a solute in a solution expressed as moles per kilogram of solvent.

Equilibrium State where opposing processes occur at equal rates, maintaining a stable system.

Non-electrolytes Substances that do not dissociate into ions in solution, typically covalent compounds.