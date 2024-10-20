The Colligative Properties definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Colligative Properties definitions

The Colligative Properties definitions
  • Colligative Properties
    Properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles, not their identity.
  • Boiling Point
    Temperature at which a liquid's vapor pressure equals the external pressure, causing it to vaporize.
  • Freezing Point
    Temperature at which a liquid becomes solid, with equilibrium between solid and liquid phases.
  • Vapor Pressure
    Pressure exerted by a vapor in equilibrium with its liquid at a given temperature.
  • Osmotic Pressure
    Force driving water movement from low to high solute concentration through a semipermeable membrane.
  • Van't Hoff Factor
    Number of particles a solute dissociates into in solution, affecting colligative properties.
  • Ionic Compounds
    Compounds that dissociate into ions in solution, affecting colligative properties significantly.
  • Covalent Compounds
    Non-electrolyte compounds that do not dissociate into ions in solution.
  • Osmolarity
    Concentration of solute particles in a solution, considering ionic dissociation.
  • Osmolality
    Concentration of solute particles per kilogram of solvent, considering ionic dissociation.
  • Molarity
    Concentration of a solute in a solution expressed as moles per liter.
  • Molality
    Concentration of a solute in a solution expressed as moles per kilogram of solvent.
  • Equilibrium
    State where opposing processes occur at equal rates, maintaining a stable system.
  • Non-electrolytes
    Substances that do not dissociate into ions in solution, typically covalent compounds.
  • Solute
    Substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution, affecting colligative properties.