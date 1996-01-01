The Colligative Properties quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a colligative property?
Density is not a colligative property. Colligative properties include boiling point elevation, freezing point depression, vapor pressure lowering, and osmotic pressure.
Which aqueous solution has the highest boiling point?
The aqueous solution with the highest boiling point is the one with the greatest total concentration of dissolved particles (highest osmolarity), typically an ionic compound that dissociates into multiple ions.
Which of the following properties affects a colligative property?
The number of dissolved particles (solute concentration and Van't Hoff factor) affects colligative properties.
Which of the following statements correctly defines colligative properties?
Colligative properties are solution properties that depend only on the number of dissolved particles, not their identity.
