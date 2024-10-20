Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration: Condensed definitions Flashcards

The Electron Configuration: Condensed definitions
  • Condensed Electron Configuration
    A shorthand method for representing electron arrangements using the last noble gas before the element.
  • Noble Gas
    An element in group 18 of the periodic table, used as a reference point in electron configurations.
  • Electron Arrangement
    The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for understanding chemical properties.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.
  • s Block
    A section of the periodic table that includes elements with their outermost electrons in s orbitals.
  • p Block
    A section of the periodic table containing elements with their outermost electrons in p orbitals.
  • d Block
    A section of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in d orbitals.
  • f Block
    A section of the periodic table that includes elements with their outermost electrons in f orbitals.
  • Ground State
    The lowest energy state of an atom, with electrons in the lowest possible orbitals.
  • Electron Configuration
    A notation that shows the distribution of electrons among the orbitals of an atom.