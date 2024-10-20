The Electron Configuration: Condensed definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Condensed Electron Configuration A shorthand method for representing electron arrangements using the last noble gas before the element.

Noble Gas An element in group 18 of the periodic table, used as a reference point in electron configurations.

Electron Arrangement The distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for understanding chemical properties.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, organized by increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.

s Block A section of the periodic table that includes elements with their outermost electrons in s orbitals.

p Block A section of the periodic table containing elements with their outermost electrons in p orbitals.

d Block A section of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in d orbitals.

f Block A section of the periodic table that includes elements with their outermost electrons in f orbitals.

Ground State The lowest energy state of an atom, with electrons in the lowest possible orbitals.