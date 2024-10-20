The Electron Configuration: Condensed definitions Flashcards
The Electron Configuration: Condensed definitions
- Condensed Electron ConfigurationA shorthand method for representing electron arrangements using the last noble gas before the element.
- Noble GasAn element in group 18 of the periodic table, used as a reference point in electron configurations.
- Electron ArrangementThe distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals, crucial for understanding chemical properties.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements, organized by increasing atomic number and recurring chemical properties.
- s BlockA section of the periodic table that includes elements with their outermost electrons in s orbitals.
- p BlockA section of the periodic table containing elements with their outermost electrons in p orbitals.
- d BlockA section of the periodic table where elements have their outermost electrons in d orbitals.
- f BlockA section of the periodic table that includes elements with their outermost electrons in f orbitals.
- Ground StateThe lowest energy state of an atom, with electrons in the lowest possible orbitals.
- Electron ConfigurationA notation that shows the distribution of electrons among the orbitals of an atom.