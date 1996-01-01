The Electron Configuration: Condensed quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which orbital notation represents a noble gas in the ground state? The orbital notation for a noble gas in the ground state shows completely filled s and p orbitals in the outermost shell, such as [Ne]: 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ for neon, indicating all orbitals are fully occupied.

Which of the following is the correct condensed electron configuration for selenium (Z = 34)? The correct condensed electron configuration for selenium (Z = 34) is [Ar] 4s² 3d¹⁰ 4p⁴.

What is the noble gas configuration of barium? The noble gas configuration of barium is [Xe] 6s².

What is the first step in writing a condensed electron configuration for an element? Identify the last noble gas that comes before the element on the periodic table and use its symbol in brackets as the starting point.

Which blocks of the periodic table are referenced when determining electron configurations? The s, p, d, and f blocks of the periodic table are referenced to determine the order in which orbitals are filled.

Why is the condensed electron configuration method preferred over the full ground state configuration for large elements? It simplifies the process by reducing the length of the configuration, making it easier and faster to write and understand.