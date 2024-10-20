The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers definitions

The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers definitions
  • Quantum Numbers
    A set of values describing the energy levels and location of electrons in an atom.
  • Principal Quantum Number
    Indicates the size and energy of an electron shell, represented by the variable n.
  • Angular Momentum Quantum Number
    Defines the shape of orbitals within a subshell, represented by the variable l.
  • Magnetic Quantum Number
    Specifies the orientation of an orbital within a subshell, represented by the variable ml.
  • Spin Quantum Number
    Indicates the spin of an electron within an orbital, represented by the variable ms.
  • Aufbau Principle
    Dictates the order of electron filling in orbitals, starting from the lowest energy level.
  • Electron Configuration
    The arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following specific rules and principles.
  • Orbital
    A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.
  • Subshell
    A division of electron shells, characterized by specific shapes and energy levels.
  • s Orbital
    A spherical orbital with an angular momentum quantum number of 0.
  • p Orbital
    A dumbbell-shaped orbital with an angular momentum quantum number of 1.
  • d Orbital
    A cloverleaf-shaped orbital with an angular momentum quantum number of 2.
  • f Orbital
    A complex-shaped orbital with an angular momentum quantum number of 3.
  • Electron Shell
    A group of atomic orbitals with the same principal quantum number.
  • Energy Level
    The fixed amount of energy that a system described by quantum mechanics can have.