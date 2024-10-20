The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Quantum Numbers A set of values describing the energy levels and location of electrons in an atom.

Principal Quantum Number Indicates the size and energy of an electron shell, represented by the variable n.

Angular Momentum Quantum Number Defines the shape of orbitals within a subshell, represented by the variable l.

Magnetic Quantum Number Specifies the orientation of an orbital within a subshell, represented by the variable ml.

Spin Quantum Number Indicates the spin of an electron within an orbital, represented by the variable ms.

Aufbau Principle Dictates the order of electron filling in orbitals, starting from the lowest energy level.

Electron Configuration The arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following specific rules and principles.

Orbital A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.

Subshell A division of electron shells, characterized by specific shapes and energy levels.

s Orbital A spherical orbital with an angular momentum quantum number of 0.

p Orbital A dumbbell-shaped orbital with an angular momentum quantum number of 1.

d Orbital A cloverleaf-shaped orbital with an angular momentum quantum number of 2.

f Orbital A complex-shaped orbital with an angular momentum quantum number of 3.

Electron Shell A group of atomic orbitals with the same principal quantum number.