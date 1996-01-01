The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers quiz #1 Flashcards

Which electron configuration represents the electrons of a phosphorus atom in an excited state?
An excited state electron configuration for phosphorus (atomic number 15) will have at least one electron promoted to a higher energy orbital than in the ground state. For example, 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s¹ 3p⁴ (instead of the ground state 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p³).
If a shell can hold a maximum of 32 electrons, what is the principal quantum number (n) for that shell?
A shell can hold a maximum of 2n² electrons. Setting 2n² = 32, we solve for n: n = 4.
What is the maximum number of electrons an s subshell can have?
An s subshell can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.
What subshells are present in the n = 5 shell?
The n = 5 shell contains the 5s, 5p, 5d, and 5f subshells.
Which one of the following orbitals can hold two electrons?
Any single orbital (such as 2s, 2p_x, 3d_z², etc.) can hold a maximum of two electrons.
Which noble gas will be used to write the noble gas configuration for plutonium?
The noble gas used for plutonium (atomic number 94) is radon (Rn).
How many orbitals are in the p subshell?
A p subshell contains 3 orbitals.
How many electrons does a Co atom have in its 3d subshell?
A neutral cobalt (Co, atomic number 27) atom has 7 electrons in its 3d subshell.
How many subshells are in the n = 3 shell?
The n = 3 shell contains 3 subshells: 3s, 3p, and 3d.
How many subshells are in the n = 4 shell?
The n = 4 shell contains 4 subshells: 4s, 4p, 4d, and 4f.
Which orbital-filling diagram violates Hund's rule?
An orbital-filling diagram that pairs electrons in a p, d, or f subshell before each orbital has one electron violates Hund's rule. Hund's rule states that electrons occupy all orbitals singly before pairing.