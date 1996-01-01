The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers quiz #1 Flashcards

An excited state electron configuration for phosphorus (atomic number 15) will have at least one electron promoted to a higher energy orbital than in the ground state. For example, 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s¹ 3p⁴ (instead of the ground state 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p³).

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Which electron configuration represents the electrons of a phosphorus atom in an excited state? An excited state electron configuration for phosphorus (atomic number 15) will have at least one electron promoted to a higher energy orbital than in the ground state. For example, 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s¹ 3p⁴ (instead of the ground state 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p³).

If a shell can hold a maximum of 32 electrons, what is the principal quantum number (n) for that shell? A shell can hold a maximum of 2n² electrons. Setting 2n² = 32, we solve for n: n = 4.

What is the maximum number of electrons an s subshell can have? An s subshell can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

What subshells are present in the n = 5 shell? The n = 5 shell contains the 5s, 5p, 5d, and 5f subshells.

Which one of the following orbitals can hold two electrons? Any single orbital (such as 2s, 2p_x, 3d_z², etc.) can hold a maximum of two electrons.

Which noble gas will be used to write the noble gas configuration for plutonium? The noble gas used for plutonium (atomic number 94) is radon (Rn).