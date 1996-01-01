The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers quiz #1
  • Which electron configuration represents the electrons of a phosphorus atom in an excited state?
    An excited state electron configuration for phosphorus (atomic number 15) will have at least one electron promoted to a higher energy orbital than in the ground state. For example, 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s¹ 3p⁴ (instead of the ground state 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p³).
  • If a shell can hold a maximum of 32 electrons, what is the principal quantum number (n) for that shell?
    A shell can hold a maximum of 2n² electrons. Setting 2n² = 32, we solve for n: n = 4.
  • What is the maximum number of electrons an s subshell can have?
    An s subshell can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.
  • What subshells are present in the n = 5 shell?
    The n = 5 shell contains the 5s, 5p, 5d, and 5f subshells.
  • Which one of the following orbitals can hold two electrons?
    Any single orbital (such as 2s, 2p_x, 3d_z², etc.) can hold a maximum of two electrons.
  • Which noble gas will be used to write the noble gas configuration for plutonium?
    The noble gas used for plutonium (atomic number 94) is radon (Rn).
  • How many orbitals are in the p subshell?
    A p subshell contains 3 orbitals.
  • How many electrons does a Co atom have in its 3d subshell?
    A neutral cobalt (Co, atomic number 27) atom has 7 electrons in its 3d subshell.
  • How many subshells are in the n = 3 shell?
    The n = 3 shell contains 3 subshells: 3s, 3p, and 3d.
  • How many subshells are in the n = 4 shell?
    The n = 4 shell contains 4 subshells: 4s, 4p, 4d, and 4f.
  • Which orbital-filling diagram violates Hund's rule?
    An orbital-filling diagram that pairs electrons in a p, d, or f subshell before each orbital has one electron violates Hund's rule. Hund's rule states that electrons occupy all orbitals singly before pairing.