The Electron Configuration quiz Flashcards
The Electron Configuration quiz
What do electrons in the same shell have in common?
Electrons in the same shell have similar energy levels and are organized according to Hund's rule, which states that orbitals of the same energy are half-filled before being completely filled.Potassium has an atomic number of 19. What is its electron configuration?
The electron configuration of potassium is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶ 4s¹.Which of the following best describes an electron? A) Positively charged particle B) Neutrally charged particle C) Negatively charged particle D) Particle with no charge
C) Negatively charged particleHow is the movement of electrons different when atoms are close?
When atoms are close, electrons may interact and form bonds, affecting their movement and energy levels.What is the electron configuration of the chlorine atom after it gains an electron?
After gaining an electron, chlorine becomes Cl⁻ with an electron configuration of 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁶.Where are the electron particles located?
Electrons are located in orbitals around the nucleus of an atom.What is the electron configuration of chlorine (Cl)?
The electron configuration of chlorine is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s² 3p⁵.What principle guides the filling of electrons in orbitals?
The Aufbau principle guides the filling of electrons, starting from lower energy orbitals to higher ones.How many electrons can the p sublevel hold?
The p sublevel can hold a maximum of 6 electrons.What is Hund's rule regarding electron configuration?
Hund's rule states that orbitals of the same energy are half-filled before being completely filled.