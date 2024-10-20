The Electron Configurations: Exceptions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Electron Configurations: Exceptions definitions
  • Electron Configuration
    Arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following specific rules for stability.
  • Subshell
    A division of electron shells, consisting of orbitals with the same energy level.
  • Orbital
    A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.
  • Stability
    The tendency of an atom to maintain a balanced electron configuration.
  • Symmetry
    A balanced arrangement of electrons in orbitals, contributing to stability.
  • Chromium
    An element with an electron configuration exception, promoting stability by half-filling d orbitals.
  • Copper
    An element that achieves stability by completely filling its d orbitals, deviating from expected configuration.
  • Transition Elements
    Elements in the d-block of the periodic table, often showing electron configuration exceptions.
  • Aufbau Principle
    A rule stating electrons fill orbitals starting from the lowest energy level.
  • Hund's Rule
    A principle stating electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing.
  • Degenerate Orbitals
    Orbitals that have the same energy level within a subshell.
  • Half-filled Orbitals
    A stable electron configuration where each orbital in a subshell has one electron.
  • Fully-filled Orbitals
    A stable electron configuration where all orbitals in a subshell are completely filled.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its element.
  • Promotion
    The process of moving an electron to a higher energy orbital to achieve stability.