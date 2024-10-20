The Electron Configurations: Exceptions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electron Configuration Arrangement of electrons in an atom's orbitals, following specific rules for stability.

Subshell A division of electron shells, consisting of orbitals with the same energy level.

Orbital A region in an atom where there is a high probability of finding electrons.

Stability The tendency of an atom to maintain a balanced electron configuration.

Symmetry A balanced arrangement of electrons in orbitals, contributing to stability.

Chromium An element with an electron configuration exception, promoting stability by half-filling d orbitals.

Copper An element that achieves stability by completely filling its d orbitals, deviating from expected configuration.

Transition Elements Elements in the d-block of the periodic table, often showing electron configuration exceptions.

Aufbau Principle A rule stating electrons fill orbitals starting from the lowest energy level.

Hund's Rule A principle stating electrons fill degenerate orbitals singly before pairing.

Degenerate Orbitals Orbitals that have the same energy level within a subshell.

Half-filled Orbitals A stable electron configuration where each orbital in a subshell has one electron.

Fully-filled Orbitals A stable electron configuration where all orbitals in a subshell are completely filled.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an atom's nucleus, determining its element.