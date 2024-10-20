Skip to main content
The Energy of Light definitions Flashcards

The Energy of Light definitions
  • Photon
    A particle of electromagnetic radiation, representing a quantum of light.
  • Planck's Constant
    A fundamental constant (6.626 x 10^-34 Js) used to calculate photon energy.
  • Frequency
    The number of wave cycles per second, measured in hertz, affecting photon energy.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between successive wave peaks, inversely related to photon energy.
  • Energy
    The capacity to do work, calculated for photons using frequency or wavelength.
  • Hertz
    The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.
  • Quantum
    A discrete quantity of energy proportional to the frequency of radiation.
  • Speed of Light
    A constant (c) used in photon energy calculations, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.
  • Avogadro's Number
    A constant (6.022 x 10^23) representing the number of entities per mole.
  • Joules
    The SI unit of energy, used to express photon energy.
  • Electromagnetic Radiation
    Energy propagated through space as waves, including visible light.
  • Mole
    A unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 entities, used in photon energy calculations.