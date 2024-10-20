The Energy of Light definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Photon A particle of electromagnetic radiation, representing a quantum of light.

Planck's Constant A fundamental constant (6.626 x 10^-34 Js) used to calculate photon energy.

Frequency The number of wave cycles per second, measured in hertz, affecting photon energy.

Wavelength The distance between successive wave peaks, inversely related to photon energy.

Energy The capacity to do work, calculated for photons using frequency or wavelength.

Hertz The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.

Quantum A discrete quantity of energy proportional to the frequency of radiation.

Speed of Light A constant (c) used in photon energy calculations, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.

Avogadro's Number A constant (6.022 x 10^23) representing the number of entities per mole.

Joules The SI unit of energy, used to express photon energy.

Electromagnetic Radiation Energy propagated through space as waves, including visible light.