The Energy of Light definitions Flashcards
- PhotonA particle of electromagnetic radiation, representing a quantum of light.
- Planck's ConstantA fundamental constant (6.626 x 10^-34 Js) used to calculate photon energy.
- FrequencyThe number of wave cycles per second, measured in hertz, affecting photon energy.
- WavelengthThe distance between successive wave peaks, inversely related to photon energy.
- EnergyThe capacity to do work, calculated for photons using frequency or wavelength.
- HertzThe unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.
- QuantumA discrete quantity of energy proportional to the frequency of radiation.
- Speed of LightA constant (c) used in photon energy calculations, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.
- Avogadro's NumberA constant (6.022 x 10^23) representing the number of entities per mole.
- JoulesThe SI unit of energy, used to express photon energy.
- Electromagnetic RadiationEnergy propagated through space as waves, including visible light.
- MoleA unit representing 6.022 x 10^23 entities, used in photon energy calculations.