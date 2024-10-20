The Energy of Light quiz Flashcards
The Energy of Light quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which process is most directly driven by light energy?
Photosynthesis is most directly driven by light energy, as it uses light to excite electrons and initiate the conversion of light energy into chemical energy.Which of the following processes is most directly driven by light energy: photosynthesis, cellular respiration, fermentation, or glycolysis?
Photosynthesis is most directly driven by light energy, as it involves the absorption of light by chlorophyll to drive the synthesis of glucose.What is the energy of a photon first used to do in photosynthesis?
In photosynthesis, the energy of a photon is first used to excite electrons in chlorophyll molecules, initiating the light-dependent reactions.Which example involves the transformation of chemical energy directly into light energy?
Bioluminescence, such as in fireflies, involves the transformation of chemical energy directly into light energy.What is the source of energy that provides the boost for electrons during photosynthesis?
The source of energy that provides the boost for electrons during photosynthesis is light energy absorbed by chlorophyll.What is the energy source that powers photosynthesis?
The energy source that powers photosynthesis is sunlight, which is absorbed by chlorophyll to drive the process.What constant is used to calculate the energy of a photon?
Planck's constant, which is 6.626 x 10^-34 joules seconds, is used to calculate the energy of a photon.How is the energy of a photon related to its frequency?
The energy of a photon is directly proportional to its frequency, meaning higher frequency results in higher energy.How can the energy of a mole of photons be calculated from the energy of a single photon?
The energy of a mole of photons can be calculated by multiplying the energy of a single photon by Avogadro's number, 6.022 x 10^23.What is the relationship between energy and wavelength of a photon?
The energy of a photon is inversely proportional to its wavelength, meaning as wavelength increases, energy decreases.