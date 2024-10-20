Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Ideal Gas Law Applications definitions Flashcards

Back
The Ideal Gas Law Applications definitions
1/10
  • Ideal Gas Law
    A fundamental equation in chemistry, expressed as PV = nRT, describing the relationship between pressure, volume, moles, and temperature.
  • Pressure
    A variable in the ideal gas law, inversely proportional to volume and directly proportional to moles and temperature.
  • Volume
    A variable in the ideal gas law, inversely proportional to pressure and directly proportional to moles and temperature.
  • Moles
    A measure of substance amount in the ideal gas law, directly proportional to both pressure and volume.
  • Temperature
    A variable in the ideal gas law, directly proportional to both pressure and volume.
  • Gas Constant
    A constant in the ideal gas law, denoted as R, which relates the other variables in the equation.
  • Directly Proportional
    A relationship where an increase in one variable results in an increase in another, as seen between pressure and moles.
  • Inversely Proportional
    A relationship where an increase in one variable results in a decrease in another, as seen between pressure and volume.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, used in the context of the ideal gas law to describe variables on the same level.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, used in the context of the ideal gas law to describe variables on different levels.