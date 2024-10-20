The Ideal Gas Law Applications definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Ideal Gas Law A fundamental equation in chemistry, expressed as PV = nRT, describing the relationship between pressure, volume, moles, and temperature.

Pressure A variable in the ideal gas law, inversely proportional to volume and directly proportional to moles and temperature.

Volume A variable in the ideal gas law, inversely proportional to pressure and directly proportional to moles and temperature.

Moles A measure of substance amount in the ideal gas law, directly proportional to both pressure and volume.

Temperature A variable in the ideal gas law, directly proportional to both pressure and volume.

Gas Constant A constant in the ideal gas law, denoted as R, which relates the other variables in the equation.

Directly Proportional A relationship where an increase in one variable results in an increase in another, as seen between pressure and moles.

Inversely Proportional A relationship where an increase in one variable results in a decrease in another, as seen between pressure and volume.

Numerator The top part of a fraction, used in the context of the ideal gas law to describe variables on the same level.