The Ideal Gas Law Applications quiz #1 Flashcards

Which container has gas stored at the highest temperature? The container with the highest temperature will have the greatest average kinetic energy of its gas molecules, which can be determined by comparing the temperature values given for each container.

Under which conditions of pressure and temperature does a real gas behave most like an ideal gas? A real gas behaves most like an ideal gas at high temperature and low pressure.

At which temperature and pressure would a sample of helium behave most like an ideal gas? Helium would behave most like an ideal gas at high temperature and low pressure.

If both the pressure and volume of a gas are increased, what will happen to the temperature? If both pressure and volume increase, temperature must also increase to satisfy the ideal gas law.

Which of the following compounds will behave least like an ideal gas at low temperatures? Compounds with strong intermolecular forces, such as polar molecules, will behave least like an ideal gas at low temperatures.

Which gases behave most like an ideal gas? Gases with weak intermolecular forces and small, nonpolar molecules, such as helium and hydrogen, behave most like ideal gases.