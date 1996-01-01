The Ideal Gas Law Applications quiz #1 Flashcards
The Ideal Gas Law Applications quiz #1
Which container has gas stored at the highest temperature?
The container with the highest temperature will have the greatest average kinetic energy of its gas molecules, which can be determined by comparing the temperature values given for each container.Under which conditions of pressure and temperature does a real gas behave most like an ideal gas?
A real gas behaves most like an ideal gas at high temperature and low pressure.At which temperature and pressure would a sample of helium behave most like an ideal gas?
Helium would behave most like an ideal gas at high temperature and low pressure.If both the pressure and volume of a gas are increased, what will happen to the temperature?
If both pressure and volume increase, temperature must also increase to satisfy the ideal gas law.Which of the following compounds will behave least like an ideal gas at low temperatures?
Compounds with strong intermolecular forces, such as polar molecules, will behave least like an ideal gas at low temperatures.Which gases behave most like an ideal gas?
Gases with weak intermolecular forces and small, nonpolar molecules, such as helium and hydrogen, behave most like ideal gases.A gas occupies a volume of 1.0 L at 25°C. What volume will the gas occupy at 100°C, assuming pressure and moles remain constant?
The volume will increase proportionally with temperature (in Kelvin); use V1/T1 = V2/T2 to calculate the new volume.What is the volume of 0.416 moles of CO2 at STP?
At STP, 1 mole of gas occupies 22.4 L. Therefore, 0.416 moles of CO2 will occupy 0.416 × 22.4 L = 9.32 L.Which of the following occurs when a rigid container of gas is heated?
Heating a rigid container of gas increases the pressure inside the container.Which of the following can occur with a real gas but not with an ideal gas?
Real gases can condense into liquids or solids due to intermolecular forces, which ideal gases cannot do.Under which conditions do real gases most resemble ideal gases?
Real gases most resemble ideal gases at high temperature and low pressure.What happens to a gas if you put it under extremely high pressure?
At extremely high pressure, a gas deviates from ideal behavior due to increased intermolecular interactions and reduced volume.A balloon is inflated to 7.0 L of volume. How many moles of gas does it contain at STP?
At STP, 1 mole occupies 22.4 L. Moles = 7.0 L / 22.4 L/mol = 0.3125 mol.What does a decrease in temperature reduce in a balloon?
A decrease in temperature reduces the volume of the balloon if pressure is constant.What mass of nitrogen is needed to fill an 855 L tank at STP?
Moles = 855 L / 22.4 L/mol = 38.17 mol; mass = 38.17 mol × 28.0 g/mol = 1,069 g.An ideal gas expands through an adiabatic process. Which of the following statements is true?
In an adiabatic expansion, the temperature of the ideal gas decreases as it does work and no heat is exchanged.Assume atmospheric pressure is 1.00 atm. What is the gas pressure (P_gas)?
If the gas is open to the atmosphere, P_gas = 1.00 atm.Which is an example of an accurate manipulation of the ideal gas law?
Rearranging PV = nRT to solve for any variable, such as V = nRT/P, is an accurate manipulation.In Experiment 1, what pressure would the propane gas sample have at 75.0 mL?
Use the ideal gas law or Boyle's Law (P1V1 = P2V2) to calculate the new pressure if temperature and moles are constant.A volume of gas occupies 25.0 L at 100°C. What volume does the gas occupy at 200°C, assuming pressure and moles remain constant?
Use V1/T1 = V2/T2 (with temperatures in Kelvin) to find the new volume.In Experiment 2, what volume would the butane gas sample occupy at a pressure of 2.350 atm?
Use Boyle's Law (P1V1 = P2V2) to calculate the new volume if temperature and moles are constant.What is the pressure in atm of a 5.00 L tank with 2.50 moles of oxygen at 39.3°C?
Use PV = nRT, with T in Kelvin: P = (2.50 × 0.0821 × 312.45) / 5.00.What will be the volume occupied by 2.5 moles of nitrogen gas exerting 1.75 atm of pressure at 475 K?
Use V = nRT/P: V = (2.5 × 0.0821 × 475) / 1.75.What volume will a balloon occupy at 1.0 atm?
The volume depends on the amount of gas and temperature; use V = nRT/P to calculate if n and T are known.What would the volume of the gas be if the pressure is increased to 40 psi? (in cubic inches)
Use Boyle's Law (P1V1 = P2V2) to find the new volume, converting units as needed.What volume is occupied by 500 g of fluorine gas at 5.00°C and a pressure of 735 torr?
Convert mass to moles, pressure to atm, temperature to Kelvin, then use V = nRT/P.What is the temperature (°C) of 5.20 moles of gas in a 40.0 L container with a pressure of 4.50 atm?
Use PV = nRT to solve for T, then convert from Kelvin to °C.At what temperature would 2.10 moles of N2 gas have a pressure of 1.25 atm in a 25.0 L tank?
Use PV = nRT to solve for T, then convert from Kelvin to °C.In the ideal gas law lab, how is the temperature of the hydrogen gas determined?
The temperature is determined by measuring the temperature of the water bath in which the hydrogen gas is collected.