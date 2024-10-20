Skip to main content
The Ideal Gas Law: Density definitions Flashcards

The Ideal Gas Law: Density definitions
  • Density
    Mass per unit volume, often expressed in grams per liter for gases.
  • Ideal Gas Law
    Equation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas.
  • Pressure
    Force exerted by gas particles per unit area.
  • Temperature
    Measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, in Kelvin.
  • Molar Mass
    Mass of one mole of a substance, used in calculating gas density.
  • Volume
    Space occupied by a gas, typically measured in liters.
  • Grams per Liter
    Unit of density for gases, indicating mass per volume.
  • R
    Ideal gas constant, a proportionality factor in the ideal gas law.
  • Kelvin
    Temperature scale used in gas calculations, starting from absolute zero.
  • Mnemonic
    Memory aid, such as 'Dreams push me over rough times' for gas density.