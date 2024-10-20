The Ideal Gas Law: Density definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set (10)
- DensityMass per unit volume, often expressed in grams per liter for gases.
- Ideal Gas LawEquation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas.
- PressureForce exerted by gas particles per unit area.
- TemperatureMeasure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, in Kelvin.
- Molar MassMass of one mole of a substance, used in calculating gas density.
- VolumeSpace occupied by a gas, typically measured in liters.
- Grams per LiterUnit of density for gases, indicating mass per volume.
- RIdeal gas constant, a proportionality factor in the ideal gas law.
- KelvinTemperature scale used in gas calculations, starting from absolute zero.
- MnemonicMemory aid, such as 'Dreams push me over rough times' for gas density.