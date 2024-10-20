The Ideal Gas Law: Density definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Density Mass per unit volume, often expressed in grams per liter for gases.

Ideal Gas Law Equation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas.

Pressure Force exerted by gas particles per unit area.

Temperature Measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles, in Kelvin.

Molar Mass Mass of one mole of a substance, used in calculating gas density.

Volume Space occupied by a gas, typically measured in liters.

Grams per Liter Unit of density for gases, indicating mass per volume.

R Ideal gas constant, a proportionality factor in the ideal gas law.

Kelvin Temperature scale used in gas calculations, starting from absolute zero.